They couldn’t have asked for a better day.

April had brought with it a sunny, cool springtime air that promised an all-out good time. The concessions were full, the coolers were stocked and the event that had promised no hassles had begun to take form.

Those who had gotten there early enough to watch crews put together the stage at the Richmond City Stadium’s end zone had begun to settle in, resigning themselves to the blankets they had spread out across the field’s grass.

Soon, the headliner, the Steve Miller Band, would take to the stage with an instantly recognizable bass line and guitar hook officially kicking off the event with its 1973 classic “The Joker.”

Until then, spectators, some barefoot, some shirtless, waited in anticipation passing bottles of beer – among other things – between one another.

For months, advertisements for the city’s first annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival had filled half pages of the newspaper, posters were plastered along the walls of record shops and word-of-mouth had traveled across city and state lines.

Richmond’s hotels, many booked months in advance, had filled up quickly. Local businesses readied themselves for the inevitable crowd. Record shops had stocked up on the line-ups latest albums.

Now, that the day had come, promising two days of “fun and music under the sunny springtime skies of the Old Dominion,” native Richmonders and out-of-towners came together equally in anticipation for “blues, boogie, rock and roll on Saturday” and “funky, funky sounds of Sunday” from “moon ‘til noon.”

When the first show began at noon, the stadium’s aluminum bleachers had filled and those on the lawn had gotten up to dance along with the music pouring out from the stage and out of the 17-feet tall speakers.

Bubbles floated up and out of wands, aimlessly dancing across the field before popping. Their creators continued to sway with the beat. Hands clutching Pabst Blue Ribbons and Budweiser shot into the air with each riff from an electric guitar.

Little did they know, in just a few short hours, the concert would be cut short and an all-out riot would ensue.

‘I’m a smoker, I’m a midnight toker, I sure don’t want to hurt no one’

As Boz Scaggs belted out another song from his setlist, the crowd’s, now numbering over 14,000, trance broke as they trained their eyes away from the stage to the stadium’s bleachers.

Many on the field had to squint to see what had caused the commotion that was loud enough to be heard over the booming speakers.

There, at the top of one of the stands, a man dressed in plain clothes had pulled out a gun and pointed it at a shirtless man. Seconds prior, a flurry of beer cans had struck the undercover officer as he attempted to arrest the man for smoking marijuana.

Soon, a slew of officers began coming by the dozens with shotguns, tear gas guns and clubs in hand. The K-9 unit followed suit and anyone resisting arrest either got the blunt end of the club or a dog sicked after them.

Chaos ensued as fleeing concertgoers attempted to leave the stadium. Others, angered by the abrupt force, began hurling projectiles at the officers.

Officers, with more than 50 handcuffed concertgoers in tow, fled to the stadium’s field house only to return wearing University of Richmond football helmets.

For four hours, mayhem continued inside the stadium and outside in the parking lot. Police cars were torched and set ablaze. Windows were kicked in or smashed. Some cars were flipped altogether. There, they lay, on their hoods, for hours after the riot had ended.

Policemen were chased by crowds attempting to free those who had been arrested. In some instances, they were successful.

Reinforcements were called in. Shortly after, two busloads of city and state officers arrived wading through the fleeing crowd. Police helicopters whirred overhead drowning out most of the sounds of confusion and terror.

Reporters on the scene to cover the inaugural festival pivoted their focus on the now ensuing, ever-growing riot. One photographer received medical attention after being clubbed in the head by a police officer.

By the time the riot had been quelled, two dozen Richmond Police officers and a dozen concertgoers were sent to the emergency room, 76 people were arrested, 23 of them juveniles and 106 charges were placed, 42 of which were for possession of marijuana and rock and roll had effectively died in Richmond.

Those on Sunday’s setlist, Mandrill, Kool and the Gang, Funkadelics, Bobby Womack, Bloodstone and a few local bands, never got the chance to perform.

The city passed an ordinance banning all rock concerts in the city for the next three years.

Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist A. B. Thames wrote in his column ‘Revolution per Minute: Stadium Debacle Afterthoughts’ in the Thursday, May 2, 1974 edition that it would be a long time before live music would return to the city – at least in this capacity.

“In the wake of the stadium uproar, Richmond’s reputation as a concert stop sinks a little lower – the bottom can’t be far away now,” Thames wrote. “The promoter has lost his shirt; the repair bill runs to $75,000; losers all the way around.”

No Hassles

When Creative Concerts promoter Marc Arenstein set out to create the best rock and roll festival the city had ever seen, he never anticipated the aftermath would be, in part, thanks to semantics.

The native Richmonder, 24 at the time, had done everything right – or so he thought. He had worked with city officials to settle on a venue, received all the proper permitting and agreed to hire 41 policemen to serve as security.

So, when the day came around, he did not anticipate the arsenal the city had spent days preparing.

While festival-goers were laying out their blankets and settling in, a command post was being set up on a portion of the then-unfinished Powhite Parkway under the Cary Street bridge.

There, the entire vice squad, aided by young detectives and investigators from the Richmond area state police drug enforcement team, met to discuss plans to search for illegal drugs.

A fueling station, with a full gasoline truck, was set up nearby to serve as a refueling point for the department’s two helicopters.

A 2-1/2 page memo was sent from former Maj. R. L. Baughan, commander of the uniform operations, to former Chief of Police F. S. Duling to place the entire Richmond Police Department on reserve and to gear up for a possible riot.

A mass arrest team was formed on the suspicion of “expected trouble.” Two city jail wagons and three prisoner buses from the State Penitentiary were called in.

According to Times-Dispatch reporter Mike Grim, who wrote of the incident in the Sunday, May 5, 1974 edition of the paper, the police were given the order to make arrests at their discretion.

“The implication was clear: Officials did not want confrontation with a crowd that outnumbered the entire Police Bureau by 20 or more times.”

While many had spent days leading up to the event planning their first trips to the city, others spent them in conference rooms determined to enforce, through whatever means necessary, its no-tolerance policy to marijuana use.

Despite its support of the event, the sudden onslaught of panic on behalf of the city came from the same advertisement that had brought many into Richmond and the stadium.

The advertisement, in a psychedelic styling, features doves, flowers, musical notes and cherries in the background and a dancing frog holding a bottle behind his back. Within the rays of a rainbow reads: “First annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival: Springtime in Virginia.

Underneath the decoration, the dates of the shows are given, the two-day line-ups, directions and a brief description of the event. The last two words of the description read in bold, capitalized letters: NO HASSLES.

While Arenstein said he pulled it from an event poster from a New York show, the Richmond Police Department, along with city officials, read it as a secret innuendo shared between festival goers that meant the police would not enforce drug or alcoholic beverage laws.

“No hassles – used in advertising for the aborted Cherry Blossom Music Festival – has been called code jargon, meaning no busts at the stadium,” Thames wrote in his column.

So, in an attempt to not appear relaxed to marijuana laws, the city increased its presence only to be matched by hundreds of festival goers set on a good time.

Culture clash in the making

News of the event spread out across the nation. The Associated Press ran an article detailing the riot and it was published in newspapers from Florida to Kentucky to New York.

For a couple of weeks, Richmond took center stage as photographs of burning cars and smashed windows filled copies of the print.

The Rolling Stones magazine printed a photo of a long-haired, shirtless man stomping the hood of a car as a young woman laughs in the background. The caption read: “A Real Rock and Roll Riot in Richmond.”

Arenstein had inadvertently got his wish: He had made Richmond known for something other than being the former capital of the Confederacy.

It seemed as if everyone had a side in the matter. While others argued it was the police’s fault, others blamed the ‘long-haired hippies’ who were plaguing the nation.

Richmonders, seemingly split on the issue, wrote into the Times-Dispatch to share their thoughts.

In a letter to the editor titled ‘Blame for Riot Laid to Police,’ William Jackson Jr., a former policeman and criminal justice student, wrote that the police were hell-bent on enforcing simple misdemeanors of drugs.

“Outdoor music festivals and concerts instill a feeling of togetherness, unity and fellowship among young people. When any one of their numbers is physically removed by force, they resent it and they will retaliate,” Jackson wrote. “A crowd becomes a mob when they are incited or irritated to violence. The best way to abate violence is to remove the source of irritation – in this case the police.”

Others argued the city, along with the state, needed to re-evaluate its marijuana laws. In a letter titled ‘Demonstrates Need for Review of Pot Ban, Philip and Louise Douglas wrote that “the police force knows better than to arrest people on drug-related charges with a whole generation of long-haired youths watching.”

Many wrote in to say they could care less if the police or the concertgoers were in the right or the wrong, they just didn’t, as a taxpayer, want to fork over the money for the bill.

The event resulted in $75,000 in damages, roughly $459,000 in today’s dollars.

While the festival riot proved to hit a fever pitch in 1974, the event itself was ripe for the making. Nationally, not only were tensions high coming out of the 1960s with the summer of love, Woodstock and the Vietnam War further drawing a line in the sand between the older and younger generations, but Richmond was facing its microcosm.

As Virginia Commonwealth University began to grow and an onslaught of young people began moving in, the older generation, whom many can trace their lineage to Jamestown, was suddenly confronted with an ever-changing Richmond.

In 1970, the city had its first taste of this friction when poet Allan Ginsberg visited campus to perform. During his set at the Franklin Street Gymnasium, someone in the crowd handed him a note. It read of an after-party in the streets filled with house music.

The only problem is that no one told city officials of the impromptu block party. So, when hundreds of students poured onto Grove Ave. and began playing music from their porches, effectively stopping traffic, it wasn’t long before the police were called.

The event ended in violence as the K-9 unit was sent in and police hit anyone unwilling to move along.

“It’s a shame that such a small thing as smoking marijuana at a concert has to touch off a near-riot,” the Douglas’ wrote.