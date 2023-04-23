As the first barricades began to take form along the side streets leading onto Broad Street, the paint was still drying on the walls of the stadium press box.

When the police motorcycles, ponies pulling smiling children and motorcades began to line up at Capitol Square, carpenters were driving the last nails into the backing of the final set of stairs.

By 10:30 a.m. when the parade marshal gave the order to start and the high school marching bands erupted into a rendition of the national anthem, ground crews were finishing up raking left field.

While the weeks leading up to the event had been filled with countless hours of preparation, a lot of uncertainty and a little frustration, the day had finally come and Richmond welcomed it all with open arms.

With minutes to spare, city workers put the finishing touches on the former football field-turned-baseball stadium. Parker Field was now ready to host International League baseball.

Sweat poured from below pitcher Dick Starr’s brim as an exceptionally hot April sun beat down on the mound.

As the big right-hander began to pivot, the nearly 10,000 spectators in attendance sat silently, holding a collective breath — the air thick with the anticipation brought on long before the game began.

When Starr let out his signature curveball, the crowd exploded as he struck out one of the Rochester Red Wings’ star players, Allie Clark.

It had been a rough start to the city’s first returning International League baseball game. The newly acquired Richmond Virginians, a former farm club team for the Baltimore Orioles, had lived up to their billing, “The Quiet Men.”

As they took to the dugout, the team’s nerves were almost as palpable as the crowd’s, and it showed in the game’s early innings. After a 36-year hiatus from Triple-A baseball, the city was ripe for a win.

By the end of the first inning, a pair of heartbreaking, two-out errors had resulted in a pair of unearned runs for the Red Wings — much to the dismay of the overflow crowd that had come out for one purpose: to rally behind every move made by the Virginians.

At the top of the second, with the bases loaded and a two-run deficit, Starr stood “as unemotional as an iceberg” trading his glove for a bat.

When the ball left the hand of Red Wings pitcher Jack Faszholz, Starr anticipated the fastball and answered it with a 350-foot home run hit over the left field wall.

According to former Times-Dispatch sports reporter Steve Guback, Starr’s “homer brought nothing more than a faint trace of a smile.”

While Starr maintained his composure, the crowd exploded out of their seats, and the stadium’s wooden frame bounced under their feet. The two-run home run sent the Richmonders in front, 3-2.

When Starr had managed to strike out every player for three innings straight, the crowd grew increasingly more confident of a win.

“The city’s entrance into a brave new baseball world, the AAA International League baseball world, and there, in the bottom half of the fifth inning, it looked as if this was really it. A hometown victory on a beautiful opening day,” sports columnist Chauncey Durden wrote in the April 20, 1954, edition of the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

The morning of April 20 had proven to be one of continued success. The long-anticipated grand opening of Parker Field, located on what is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard, had gone over smoothly with no incidents.

The mammoth of a parade, with seven bands, six floats, 20 dignitary cars and 3,000 participants, had left Capitol Square, up Ninth Street, across Madison and down Broad to Boulevard to the field.

There, the two teams, their managers, the mayor and an ever-growing crowd arrived at the gates just minutes ahead of schedule. Despite the weatherman’s predictions of heavy rains and lightning that Thursday, not a cloud showed its face.

By the time the gates opened at 12:30 p.m., the parking lot had filled with Corvettes, Hornets and Roadmasters alike.

In the days leading up to the big grand opening game, former Mayor Edward Haddock had made a plea to all the factories, businesses and industrial complexes in the city to give their employees an afternoon holiday for the event. And judging by the number of parade onlookers and the nearly-full stadium, many had obliged.

When Haddock took to the field to give opening remarks and throw the first pitch, ticket sales had tallied over 7,000 visitors.

Standing at the microphones set up in the center field, Haddock addressed the crowd on how “spirit transcended obstacles and brought about the “miracle” that was the “realization of Triple-A baseball in Richmond.”

“No Christmas in all my childhood could compare to this,” the mayor said.

Following the mayor’s remarks, a group of high school baseball players from Thomas Jefferson and John Marshall high schools escorted an 80-year-old Dr. William H. Parker to the middle of the field.

As a child, Parker and his friends had claimed a piece of land off Roseneath Road for him and his friends to play sandlot ball. From there, Parker helped foster a love for the sport in the community. Later, he was one of many who constructed Mooers Field.

When the International League came and went in 1917, it had felt like the end of an era until Haddock helped resurrect it, opting to name the new stadium after one of the men who helped make it popular.

At the podium, Parker spoke out over the cheers of the now-standing crowd.

“I am a very happy man today,” Parker said. “I can’t make any talk; I will say that I am too full for utterance.”

Despite the first pitch from Haddock leading a bit high and a shade outside, everything had gone over quite well. Soon, the success of the morning trickled into the afternoon and everything seemed to point favorably in the city’s direction.

At the bottom of the fifth and one out to go, the next pitch could go either way. If Starr managed to strike out Clark again, then the Virginians would have another chance to widen their lead. If Clark could land a home run, they’d be tied heading into the final three innings.

With a 1953 pennant to defend, the Red Wings had pulled out all of the stops. The year prior, the team had paid the Chicago White Sox $25,000, roughly $283,000 in today’s dollars, to bring in the former American Leaguer midseason.

As Clark took to the base, the Wings watched to see if their money would pay off. There was no hesitation from Clark as Starr sent the ball speeding toward him.

In the near quiet stadium, a dull pop filled the open air as the ball was sent sailing over the left-field wall for a home run — nearly mirroring Starr’s second-inning homer.

After the game, Starr commented on the anomaly stating, “I’ve had home runs before, usually one a season, but I don’t figure that was my last one. That left-field wall is a nice one.”

By the start of the ninth inning, the Virginians and Red Wings sat tied 3-3 and, much like the first inning, the Wings were up to bat with one on third.

The crowd held onto hope as the last hit sailed into the end field. That hope quickly ended with a missed catch and a score. The game was over with the Red Wings taking home a 4-3 victory home to Rochester.

While the opening game did not end in a victory, it did resurrect the city’s love for the sport and began Richmond’s longstanding history that remains today.

Haddock, who is credited with bringing the International League back to the city after its departure in 1917, helped facilitate the field’s construction and form the Richmond Virginians.

The team stayed with the city for another 10 years before heading up north to Toledo, Ohio, to become the Mud Hens.

After an off year in 1965, the International League returned with the Richmond Braves, which occupied the stadium for its final 19 seasons.

In 1984, Parker Field was demolished and The Diamond took its place where it still stands today. After 24 seasons at The Diamond and 43 years in Richmond, the Braves said goodbye to the city and returned to their home state.

Now, as the season reopens, Richmonders still go through the gates where their predecessors once stood — only now, they are the squirrelly gates. Now, the city cheers for its beloved Flying Squirrels, and Nutzy is still a fan favorite across generations.

“Richmond, which tends to keep calm on all but the most extraordinary occasions, will whoop it up festively for its baseball team,” reporter Charles McDowell Jr. said in the April 20, 1954, edition of The Times-Dispatch.

