The name of the parkway that connects Richmond to Chesterfield County has been a subject of debate for decades. Here’s the age-old question: Should it be pronounced “Po-white” with the first syllable rhyming with “oh” or “Pow-hite” with the first syllable rhyming with “wow”?

Historical evidence provides that the parkway was named after the Native American tribe that once occupied the area, but a myth arose that the name had to do with a poor white community that might have lived in the area at one time.

In March 1987, Harry W. Easterly Jr., a writer and amateur historian, used historical documents to bust the myth about the origin of the name and answer the question “Is it Po-white, Pow-hite?”

Easterly compiled this list from his data:

In October 1669, “The Grand Assemblie” enacted a law requiring each of several Native American tribes to bring in the heads of two wolves every year. These predators were devastating the livestock and crops. Severe warnings to the Natives “to fulfill their number” were prescribed, with appropriate penalties. One tribe was the “Powhites,” who had “10 bowmen or hunting men.”

The Treaty of 1677 between Native American leaders and Charles II of England also mentions 10 bowmen or hunters of the Powhite tribe in Henrico County. (Chesterfield County was not carved out of Henrico until 1749.)

William Byrd I, father of “the Father of Richmond,” was granted 5,075 acres by the crown in 1687. This land was generally along the south bank of the James from somewhat below the Fourteenth Street Bridge and moving westward to and along Powhite Creek until it emptied into the James River.

At 16, Robert Beverley, later the premier historian of Virginia, was granted royal land by King William and Queen Mary in 1689. His land was on the north side of the river, just across from Powhite Creek, and was generally the land north of Williams Island. The land grant begins “by a great point of Rock just above ye old Powhite Fields.” The “Powhite Fields” were where the Powhite tribe farmed — probably corn and some tobacco — and where our settling basin is today.

John Pleasants, a Quaker who made good in Virginia after some considerable time in jail for his religious persuasion, was granted a tract of land called “Powhite Swamp” in 1698.

Again in 1704, William Byrd I was granted some Powhite land. “S. Side of James River, on both sides of the road to the French Settlements beg. upon water course of Powhite Cr., to cor. of Mr. Thomas Jefferson and partners.” (This Thomas Jefferson was the grandfather of the nation’s third president.)

In 1705 John Tullit was granted nearly 27 square miles of land on the south side of the James, including land along Powhite Creek.

In 1708 precisely 14 Pamunkey tribal members signed a petition, now only partially legible, beseeching the authorities to lessen their hardships lest they be left inevitably to starve and perish.” One of the signers was Mr. X PO WHITE.

In 1722, Matthew Branch willed land to one of his sons on “Poewhite Creek.” To another son he willed land on Reedy Creek.

William Byrd [III] was forced to sell a great deal of his land in the 1760s. Most of this land had been acquired by his father, his grandfather, and his grandfather’s uncle. Among his most interesting dispositions were 94 acres on the east side of Powhite Creek to Olive Branch. This name is ludicrous enough, but it hardly is believable that it was Mr. Olive Branch.

The depredations of the British did not omit Powhite Creek, for in 1782 Virginia authorities resolved that the bridge over our creek, which had been destroyed, would be replaced.

Easterly’s conclusion was that the name of the parkway indeed came from the name of the Native American tribe. As for the pronunciation, he said, “I am convinced that it was, in the earliest days, Pow-hite, but that as it began to be written was often mispronounced Po- white. This theory is supported by the X PO WHITE signature of the Native and the Poewhite spelling in Matthew Branch’s will of 1722. Thus our predecessors — or at least some of them — fell into egregious error and were as confused as some of us.”

So, while the official pronunciation may be “Pow-hite,” it’s been pronounced “Po-white” since at least 1708, if Easterly’s research is correct.

The debate resurfaced again in 2001 when a billboard went up on Interstate 195 near Broad Street that said Powhite is to be pronounced “pow-hite.” The billboard belonged to First Market Bank, whose majority owner was Richmond’s own Ukrop’s Super Markets Inc.

So what do you think: “Po-white” or “Pow-hite”?