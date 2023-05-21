At the steps of City Hall, a group of predominantly Thomas Jefferson High School teenagers handed out pamphlets to passers-by.

Within its pages, the pamphlets told of a new way of doing things. A new way of collecting taxes. A new way of how the government might be run.

As the summer faded into the fall of 1947, a new age was dawning in Richmond. The city’s industries were booming as a result of the war, and residents, especially the younger generation, were becoming more involved with local politics.

For years, Richmonders watched as new mayors took office and left — some favorably, some not so much. In 1942, the city had collectively voted to impeach Mayor Gordon Ambler, and a sense of distrust toward the office carried for generations.

So when it came time for residents to cast their ballots in favor of a new local government system, it came with no surprise that voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of adopting a council-manager form of government — setting the precedent for generations to come.

“If it is a foregone conclusion — which nobody disputes — that the recommendations will call for far-reaching changes from the present system,” Times-Dispatch reporter Overton Jones wrote in the Sunday, Dec. 22, 1946, edition of the paper.

Throughout Richmond’s history, the pendulum has swung countless times. Folks get tired of the system. There’s a push for change that holds long enough for people to forget and, then, folks start to get tired again. It is a cycle that continues.

This is at least true for how the city chooses to run its government. In its 286 years, the city has shown indifference when it comes to either a strong mayor or a strong council with several instances of power shifts.

In 1947, Richmonders pushed for a new form of government. It had grown tired of its strong mayor system that placed most of the city’s policies and responsibilities onto whoever was elected for the role.

At the start of 1945, the Richmond Citizens’ Association, a community-led group comprised primarily of white, wealthy, well-financed residents, began throwing around the idea of shifting Richmond’s local political power to its City Council with the creation of a city manager position.

While this idea began as little more than a whisper, it soon took hold, crescendoing into a widespread movement across the city with both sides on opposite sides of the fence.

In the Friday, Oct. 31, 1947, edition of the Richmond News Leader, Richmond residents wrote in to weigh in on the new concept.

Richmond resident and Association for the Preservation of Our Democratic Form of Government member Joseph Fusco stated the charter change would ultimately lead to government corruption through tax collection. With strong opposition to the proposed change, Fusco held his own anti-charter meetings.

“Where there is so much smoke, there must be some fire,” he stated. “Having spent so much money to change the charter, it would be too much to think they do not intend then to take over control of the city.”

Tensions rose around the issue as people pushed against the opposition. The Richmond Citizens’ Association's L.E. Marlowe fired back, saying those against the change lacked the intelligence to understand its implication.

“If the (anticharterites) would only take the trouble to read the proposed charter,” Marlowe stated. “We have been trying patiently for many weeks now to explain to the anti-charter forces that they suffer from numerous misconceptions.”

Regardless of where people stood on the issue, it was an idea that the City Council could get behind. So committees were formed, discussions were held, and a referendum was held.

Following a landslide election, Richmond’s polling places saw a higher turnout than in the 1944 presidential election. After years of discussions, the city decided: It would adopt a strong council form of government.

It was a decision that remained in place for over half a century.

At the start of the new millennia, the pendulum swung again as discussions began around changing the city’s government back to a strong mayor system.

The charge, led primarily by former Mayor Douglas Wilder, pushed for a strong mayor system, touting it would be a “positive change” for the city and “would give the people what they want.”

In a similar fashion to the city’s 1947 counterparts, the city established a committee, meetings were held, and residents weighed in on the power shift. While some folks, including several Times-Dispatch columnists, opposed the shift, voters won out.

By the start of 2003, the city had adopted a strong mayor form of government and had begun adjusting to the shift in power.

Now, the pendulum has begun to swing back again with the City Council slated to hear from the newest Charter Review Commission in the upcoming months. The commission is set to offer recommendations as to which form of government it believes best serves the city.

If the council moves forward and the public weighs in favor, the city could see the power shift back in favor of the council — but if history continues to repeat itself, it will be unclear as to how long it may last.