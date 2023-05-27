Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the church bells chimed signaling the start of early afternoon, Oregon Hill came alive.

The heat of the summer air coaxed kids out of their homes and into yards to play. Mothers took a break from lunch to relax on front porches. A special memorial event brought more visitors than usual to Hollywood Cemetery, and cars lined bumper to bumper up and down neighboring streets.

When a siren began to sound shortly after, curiosity drove most everyone in the neighborhood out of their homes and into the road to see what was going on.

All the while, at the end of the hill on South Cherry Street, two men lay under the cover of ivy and brush, hidden from view.

A few hours prior, unbeknownst to the neighborhood, the pair had made a daring attempt at freedom and had succeeded. Now, they just needed to wait until nightfall to complete their grand escape.

Their prospects were good. They had managed the unthinkable: They had escaped the notorious Virginia State Penitentiary. Their hope was lost, however, when the sounds of bays filled the air.

The pair had not accounted for the bloodhounds.

After hours of freedom, convicted robber Ralph “Stony” Stonebreaker and convicted murderer Robert McDonald were drawn out of hiding and surrendered without incident.

“By smashing open a heavily-barred gate with a four-ton motor truck, two long-term prisoners at the State Penitentiary made a sensational escape shortly after mid-day yesterday, only to be captured a few hours later by city police,” read the Thursday, June 23, 1932, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

For nearly two centuries, Richmond housed the Virginia State Penitentiary, which welcomed some of the state's most infamous criminals. Its basement was home to the state's execution chambers, and many of Virginia's death row inmates met their fate within its walls.

The prison complex occupied the block bordered by Byrd, Spring, Belvidere and South Second streets — a few blocks east of what is now Virginia Commonwealth University’s Cary & Belvidere Residence Center.

While it saw numerous prisoners come through its doors, it rarely saw them leave. But that was not for lack of trying.

Throughout its stay in the city, the Virginia State Penitentiary saw its fair share of prison breaks. While many tried, few were successful with most ending in recapture and some in tragedy.

Among the most infamous included Stonebreaker, who made it his mission to leave the prison by any means necessary.

Stonebreaker, a West Virginia native, found himself living in Newport News when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While stationed at Fort Eustis, he traded his military career for a life of crime.

In 1931, Stonebreaker, along with Charles Panella, another Fort Eustis recruit, began holding up convenience stores and filling stations across the Peninsula and in Richmond before they were apprehended in Warwick County.

“The local police were engaged in a search for two unmasked gunmen who held up and robbed two filling stations here and then escaped by automobile,” the Richmond News Leader reported in its Oct. 6, 1931, edition of the paper.

The pair were both sentenced to decades-long terms to be served at the state penitentiary. While Stonebreaker had already had a prolific career as both a criminal and an escapee, the notion that a jailbreak could be successfully accomplished came, in part, from Panella.

In January 1932, just two months into his sentence, Panella saw an opportunity and took it. While in the prison yard, he climbed up and over the wall while hundreds of inmates cheered him on.

About this story "From the Archives" is a series of stories exploring the history of Richmond and the region through the files of the Times-Dispatch. Have a topic you'd like us to check out? Email reporter Em Holter at eholter@timesdispatch.com and visit richmond.com to see more from the archives.

On the other side of the wall, he climbed down a barred window, scaled the outer wall and fled, all while taking gunfire from the guard towers. The 23-year-old former boxer ran down an alley near Fourth and Canal streets and was not seen again for four months.

Two months later, inspired by his partner’s escape, Stonebreaker made his first attempt when he and McDonald hatched an ill-formed plan and stole a prison truck carrying sheet steel used to make license plates.

Stonebreaker's escape resulted in a few hours of freedom before capture. And it would not be his last attempt.

On June 16, 1936, around the four-year anniversary of his first attempt, Stonebreaker led another prison break. This time, he had help.

As hundreds of prisoners made their routine trip to the yard, the plan of Stonebreaker and seven other inmates was unfolding.

While prison guard Robert Reams was making his rounds, one of the eight inmates grabbed Reams from behind and placed a knife to his throat. Reams was taken to the prison’s automobile lot, bound and thrown into the back of a van.

There, he found head guard Powhatan Bass and prison trustee Oscar Field in a similar fashion — prone, with their hands bound.

Inmates Debie Coleman; Texas robber Bill Lynn; convicted murderers George Ferguson and Burley Wright; convicted bank robbers Talmadge Feazell, Ed Veal and John Price; and Stonebreaker piled into the van and took off across the yard.

The plan, reminiscent of Stonebreaker’s earlier plot, was to ram the van through the same gates, now reinforced with a steel beam, and drive away from the prison.

But they never made it to the door.

At the top of the guard tower, veteran prison guard H.C. Smith stood watching the prison grounds.

When the van filled with eight prisoners and three hostages came barreling across the yard, Smith quickly realized that this was an escape attempt.

From his post, Smith, unaware of the presence of hostages, opened fire on the van. First, he unloaded his service pistol; after this, he fired six buck shots into the vehicle.

Despite being riddled with bullet holes, the van continued barreling toward the gates that stood between the inmates and freedom.

In a last-ditch attempt to stop the van, Smith dropped the shotgun and picked up a submachine gun, unleashing a long burst of .45-caliber bullets.

As the final rounds broke through the metal frame and peppered its sides, the van slowed and lost momentum before stopping completely in front of the gate.

The doors slowly opened, and Stonebreaker, Wright, Veal and Price stood, their jumpsuits splattered with blood, with their hands in the air.

Inside the van, sunlight poured through the bullet holes. On the floor, Bass lay dead — with numerous gunshot wounds to his head and body. In the front seat, inmate Coleman lay unconscious with a head wound.

Lynn, who was among five other inmates who plotted an escape two years prior, and Ferguson were both shot in the back and in the leg. Prison trustee Fields was shot in the stomach, and Reams was hit in the mouth and the hip.

Outraged by Bass' death, District Attorney Gray Haddon charged all of the unharmed prisoners with murder, stating he would seek the death penalty.

In the years that followed, numerous trials were held for Stonebreaker and the three other inmates who had come away unscathed.

Ultimately, jurors ruled in favor of the inmates.

In the years following, Stonebreaker continued to make escape attempts — albeit, with a different approach — primarily through the appeals court.

For five years, he led a court battle arguing he was denied due process during his first arrest. Ultimately, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in his favor and his charges were dismissed.

Stonebreaker served nine years and was released at age 37.

His partner Panella was captured months after his escape after robbing a convenience store in Newport News.

The Virginia State Penitentiary faced many more escape plots in its tenure before it shut its doors in 1991. The execution chamber was moved to the Greensville Correctional Center near Jarratt.

The prison was demolished in 1992. Stonebreaker died the same year.