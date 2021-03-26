As hotel stays end, stability remains elusive for most who passed through pandemic-response program

“I wasn’t told a specific time about how long the stay was going to be, but I do know at first I was told it was going to be until we found adequate housing, and then it turned into the stuff that happened last week,” Webster said, referencing the notices given to families staying at the Candlewood Suites hotel.

After Homeward transferred her to a different hotel and extended her stay, Webster said she was told last week she could either move into a traditional shelter program or leave. She chose the latter, fearing that a traditional shelter setting might be challenging for her 1- and 2-year-old sons. She decided to put her stimulus check toward a month-long hotel stay and hopes to find an apartment in that time frame.

King Horne said households were told upon check-in that their stays were temporary and each family received at least three days’ notice of their ending stays. In some cases, people told staff they had other options available to them, which contributed to the decision to end certain households' time in the program, she said.

Since Gregory's stay ended, she has slept at her twin sister’s home. She said she isn’t sure how long the temporary arrangement can last because she is not on the lease, and doesn’t want to put her sister and her six children at risk of eviction.