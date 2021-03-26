As hotel stays end, stability remains elusive for most who passed through pandemic-response program

As Shaquanda Gregory carried the last of her possessions from a South Richmond hotel room earlier this month, she was running late for her infant’s doctor’s appointment.
The hotel-based emergency shelter program that kept Gregory and her soon-to-be-four-month-old son off the streets this winter has formed the crux of the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for people experiencing homelessness. More than 400 people were relying on it in the middle of this month, according to Homeward, the region’s coordinating agency for homeless services that is overseeing the program.
Gregory and her baby had been, as well, until Homeward stopped paying for their hotel room about 10 days ago. Her discharge ended a three-month stay that provided a roof over their heads and free meals, but little else in the way of support to regain stability, Gregory said. She and her son, Tyshaun, left the Candlewood Suites the same as they had arrived: homeless.
“I’m a single mom right now trying to do everything by myself,” the 28-year-old said after pausing to give Tyshaun a bottle. “My sister said we could come over there for a little while. I don’t want to put her in a bind, but she doesn’t want to see us out on the street.”
Of the more than 1,800 people who have stayed in Homeward’s non-congregate shelter program over the last year, 24% have exited to permanent housing, according to data the nonprofit provided. Twenty percent remain in hotels, and another 10% have received referrals to programs led by other service providers in the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care. What happened to the other 46% is unknown, and will remain so unless those individuals seek out services again, Homeward said.
Of the 50 people who left the program the same week as Gregory, 36% accepted a referral to another emergency shelter program or could pay for their own hotel stays, according to Homeward. The nonprofit said it does yet know what happened to the remaining 64%, and will only know if they seek out services again.
“People check out of the hotels every day. Some time it’s a planned move, sometimes not. It’s a moving picture, and that’s the nature of homelessness,” said Kelly King Horne, Homeward's executive director. “The hotels are not housing. What’s masked in some of this, especially this year, is that there are people exiting to stable situations but that are not captured in our data … We’re working to try and help people become stable again.”
The pandemic has spurred the largest single-year spike in homelessness in the Richmond region since the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care began tracking the figure in the 1990s. Between January 2020 and January 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness rose from 549 to 838, about a 53% increase, according to figures from a federally mandated census.
Amid the spike, Homeward has come under fire from advocates and some members of the Richmond City Council who say the nonprofit hasn’t done enough to aid the region’s most vulnerable residents. A barrage of criticism has raised issues with its management of emergency shelter programs, including poor communication with the clients they are serving and a lack of support for the people in crisis who are relying on them.
“This is an issue we’ve been hearing about for months in the city of Richmond,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District Councilwoman, at a special meeting of the Council’s Education and Human Services Standing Committee held last week to explore long-term solutions to what is a growing crisis in the region. “Our folks are not getting the support that they need to find their way through the process.”
Elsewhere, localities have also turned to hotels to keep people sheltered during the public health crisis. Virginia Beach used its emergency response to engage households experiencing homelessness with intensive case management, which has led to better outcomes, said Pamela Shine, the homeless services system manager for the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center.
Of the 425 households Virginia Beach moved into hotels during the pandemic, 75% exited into permanent housing, Shine told the council panel.
“We still have individuals who are there, and we do have a phase-out plan. But what’s baked into that plan is making sure these folks are slated for our permanent housing program prior to them exiting their hotel shelter prematurely and going back on to the streets,” Shine said.
The rental market in Virginia Beach is not as tight as it is in the Richmond region, King Horne said, citing census data on the percentage of the two metropolitan area's available housing stock. Virginia Beach’s vacancy rate at the end of last year was 8.7%, compared to Richmond’s 2.7% rate. That, combined with the dearth of units in the Richmond region reserved for people making 30% of the area median income or less has made rehousing people experiencing homelessness more challenging than ever, she said.
King Horne said staff met routinely with families in the hotel program to talk about their situation and work on a personalized housing plan.
Gregory said she did have periodic check-ins with a staffer, but that those interactions felt perfunctory, meant to check a box rather than help her answer questions crucial to regaining her stability: What supports are available for a single parent who is transitioning back to full-time work? How can she save for a deposit and move in costs if she has to pay for childcare out of pocket? Is there anywhere she can afford to live on her current income? If not, then what can she do?
Gregory started a new job in February laundering hospital linens. She makes $10 an hour in the part-time position, her only income aside from SNAP benefits, she said. A family friend is helping cover childcare costs at the moment, so she can save to get back on her feet.
That will mean finding a place she can afford in a private rental market with scant options, one that Homeward and its partners have said is more difficult to navigate than ever.
To Gregory, her discharge from the program amounted to a broken promise.
“We didn’t get the help that we was told we would get, nowhere near the help,” Gregory said of the program.
Chelsey Webster, a 26-year-old mother of two who has spent two months in the program, voiced similar frustration.
“I wasn’t told a specific time about how long the stay was going to be, but I do know at first I was told it was going to be until we found adequate housing, and then it turned into the stuff that happened last week,” Webster said, referencing the notices given to families staying at the Candlewood Suites hotel.
After Homeward transferred her to a different hotel and extended her stay, Webster said she was told last week she could either move into a traditional shelter program or leave. She chose the latter, fearing that a traditional shelter setting might be challenging for her 1- and 2-year-old sons. She decided to put her stimulus check toward a month-long hotel stay and hopes to find an apartment in that time frame.
King Horne said households were told upon check-in that their stays were temporary and each family received at least three days’ notice of their ending stays. In some cases, people told staff they had other options available to them, which contributed to the decision to end certain households' time in the program, she said.
Since Gregory's stay ended, she has slept at her twin sister’s home. She said she isn’t sure how long the temporary arrangement can last because she is not on the lease, and doesn’t want to put her sister and her six children at risk of eviction.
After signing up on the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wait list, she had hopes of moving into public housing. A follow-up call revealed some 5,000 names were ahead of her on the list. A caseworker from Housing Families First, which specializes in rapid rehousing, reached out about a week after she left the hotel. The call boosted her spirits, but with the existing challenges in the rental market, the process of finding and apartment she can afford can take as long as two or three months, if not longer.
The recent round of stimulus checks offered a glimmer of hope. She stashed the money in her savings account, so if she finds an apartment she can afford, she can put down a deposit right away.
Until then, she is hoping the upheaval does not affect her son.
“I’m glad it’s happening while he’s young and doesn’t know what’s going on, instead of him being a couple years of age -- old enough to know we’re homeless.”
