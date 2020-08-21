As Latino families in Richmond grapple with a pandemic, another fear. Will school re-opening leave their kids behind?

RPS' outreach efforts include community walks, knocking on more than 6,000 doors, personally calling families, partnering with community organizations that serve Latino communities and using La Comunidad, a group made up of Latino parents and advocates, for outreach, said Matthew Stanley, the system's director of advocacy and outreach. Stanley said that more than 100 computers and hotspots were distributed during neighborhood visits in efforts to track down families who hadn't received laptops.

Spanish radio has also been vital in sharing information, as well as social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, he added.

School systems are doing what they can, said Cynthia Reyes, PTA president of Cardinal Elementary, but it's nowhere near enough.

Reyes said hearing reports of Latino parents not knowing that RPS was offering free Chromebooks is a failure on the school system's part. And while a support line for families exists, said Reyes, sometimes not getting through means a 48-hour wait. Other parents told her they're turning away the free laptop because of an agreement that might force them to pay damages.

As of Friday, the district had distributed more than 16,000 laptops, with the goal of every RPS student having one by Sept. 8, the first day of school.