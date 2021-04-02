As tension mounts over casino proposals, Richmond City Council members take stock: "I don't want this to become 'Who wins, who loses?'"

The 8th District, where Urban One's project would be located, is almost 70% Black and 15% Hispanic, according to the most recent data shared on the Richmond government website. The same data for the other two districts indicate that they are majority white.

Councilman Andreas Addison, a member of team reviewing the casino proposals, said he's not surprised to see supercharged opposition to some of the projects given their scope and size. He said it worries him that the public opposition combined with statements from city officials could make it difficult to negotiate with the developers.

"I don't want this to become 'who wins, who loses,'" he said of the tension between communities.

He said he would prefer constructive feedback from his colleagues to improve the proposals and help craft solutions to problems residents near the proposed sites are identifying. "It is my goal as part of the evaluation committee that what we put forth is the best option for the city and our communities," he said.

Larson said she felt it was necessary to represent the will of her constituents in speaking against one of the projects. She did not rule out the possibility of voting against allowing the referendum to go forward, but said she hopes it doesn't come to that.