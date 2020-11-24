As Thanksgiving nears, Virginians rush to get COVID tested but face long lines, delays and limited appointments available

“It was absolute torture, just because of what it would mean for me if I were positive. Every time a nurse or a doctor would walk by, I wasn’t sure if they were coming to talk to me. My heart would just drop,” he said. “I seriously wanted to throw up for those two hours.”

Tutton tested negative. But while waiting, he said most of the conversations he overheard revolved around people needing COVID tests. He hoped that, like him, they would stay home come Thursday.

On Nov. 12, the American Clinical Laboratory Association - which represents major labs such as LabCorp - publicly warned that the testing surge could push labs past their capacity and force them into supply shortages.

A week later, the same day the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines urging people to not travel, Prince William’s health department said the increased testing demand caused several of the county’s free COVID testing sites to shut down after quickly reaching capacity. According to the release, the county conducts about 200 COVID tests each day.