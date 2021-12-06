As work begins to remove Lee pedestal, Richmonders have mixed feelings

The ACLU of Virginia criticized the state's decision in a tweet, noting how it was suddenly announced over the weekend without any public input.

"[Northam] has ordered the removal of the most significant protest art since WWII after making deals behind closed doors with the city of Richmond," the Virginia ACLU said. "The pedestal was reclaimed by the community as a monument to racial justice. We deserve to have a say over its fate."

West, however, said he is looking forward to the monument coming completely down, as he and others will no longer feel the need to defend it from people trying to paint over or deface the artwork they said transformed its symbolism.

The circle had been the site of several conflicts between racial justice activists and people opposed to the removal of the monuments. Several incidents resulted in reports of gunfire, though no one was ever seriously injured. It was also the site last summer where police tear gassed protesters without provocation or warning.

Since last year, neighbors have also complained about noise and disruptive behavior around the area.