As work begins to remove Lee pedestal, Richmonders have mixed feelings

As crews started surrounding the base of the former Robert E. Lee monument in scaffolding Monday, people gathered nearby or took a moment to look at clear blue sky where the Confederate general once sat atop his horse.
Some said they were disappointed to see work begin to remove the graffiti-covered pedestal, which received international attention as a work of art. Others said they are ready for it to be gone so the grassy circle can once again serve as a public gathering place, nearly a year after the state installed a 12-foot-tall fence to keep people out, citing the pending removal.
"This is our victory," said Lawrence West, founder of Black Lives Matter RVA, a collective of activists and community members who have been occupying space around the circle daily since last year.
The Lee monument will be removed by the end of the month, according to state officials. But details about what the state and city plan to do with the monument plinths and statues that have been removed remain scarce.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue last year after the police killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide racial justice protests. The public space around the graffiti-covered Lee monument became the epicenter of local protests and gatherings in the summer of 2020 where people danced, held concerts and cookouts, planted a community garden and played basketball.
The 40-foot tall pedestal, overwritten with condemnations of white supremacy, was hailed last year by The New York Times Style Magazine as the most influential work of protest art since World War II.
Amanda Grate, a 20-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student, said she was disappointed with the state's plan to remove the pedestal as she walked home from a workout Monday morning.
"It became a piece of art," she said. "I just think it's kind of sad that they're taking it down. I liked the art that's been up on there. It's been reclaimed."
Grate, who is white and from Montgomery, Al., said the removal of the Lee statue in September was an eye-opening experience, as she watched people cheer and explain what it meant to them. Grate said she overheard an older Black woman that day describe how she had sometimes feared discrimination and violence growing up in the racially segregated south.
"It was so different than reading a textbook because you got to see the emotion in people's eyes and hear about what they've been through," she said.
Local and state leaders announced the pending removal of the monument pedestal on Sunday as part of a deal where the state will transfer ownership of the land, a circle at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Allen Avenue, to the city once the removal is complete.
The ACLU of Virginia criticized the state's decision in a tweet, noting how it was suddenly announced over the weekend without any public input.
"[Northam] has ordered the removal of the most significant protest art since WWII after making deals behind closed doors with the city of Richmond," the Virginia ACLU said. "The pedestal was reclaimed by the community as a monument to racial justice. We deserve to have a say over its fate."
West, however, said he is looking forward to the monument coming completely down, as he and others will no longer feel the need to defend it from people trying to paint over or deface the artwork they said transformed its symbolism.
The circle had been the site of several conflicts between racial justice activists and people opposed to the removal of the monuments. Several incidents resulted in reports of gunfire, though no one was ever seriously injured. It was also the site last summer where police tear gassed protesters without provocation or warning.
Since last year, neighbors have also complained about noise and disruptive behavior around the area.
"This has been a long time in the making. Paint only lasts so long. And as long as it's out here, it will be a battleground," he said. "I'm looking forward to this becoming a more inclusive space and an outlet for Richmond."
Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, said crews could begin dismantling the monument as soon as Tuesday, and that the entire process is expected to take until the end of year. She said the removal will be handled by Team Henry Enterprises, the same company that handled removal of Lee in September and other Confederate leaders last year.
The pedestal, which will be removed in pieces, will be stored at the same location as the Lee statue, which remains undisclosed. Potter would only say it is a “state-owned facility.”
The state's decision to take down the Lee monument is a change of direction after the governor's administration earlier this year pleaded with the city to not take down the pedestals of its monuments.
As Northam and state lawmakers earlier this year allocated $1 million to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to begin developing a community-led plan to "reimagine" Monument Avenue, the governor's chief of staff in a letter to city officials said there would be "very little practical chance" that any pedestal would be returned to the avenue if removed.
A Northam aide said it was important to the governor to see the land conveyed to the city before Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is inaugurated as governor on Jan. 15.
Republicans have largely opposed the removal of Confederate monuments. Stoney and Northam, both Democrats, ordered the removal of the monuments last year after the General Assembly amended a state war memorial law to allow for the removal of Confederate monuments.
Youngkin in September told WRVA that the matter has been settled by the Supreme Court of Virginia, and that he hopes the monuments will be moved to a museum or battlefield.
Still, some city residents and removal advocates say they are worried that new state leaders would seek to remove the graffiti from the plinth.
Katherine Driggs, a local resident and member of Reimagining Monument Avenue, a community group that was discussing plans for the future of Monument Avenue along with officials from the VMFA, had previously advocated for keeping the pedestals in place.
As community discussions about Monument Avenue and keeping the plinths in place have faltered, however, she worries now that they could be altered significantly without public input if they are not immediately moved to a museum committed to preservation and contextualizing them through a racial justice lens.
"It's just nerve wracking," she said. "Objects like these going to museums is how we will teach how this all occurred. This is a big deal."
Alex Nyerges, VMFA's Director and CEO, through a spokesperson said the art museum was not consulted about the state's decision to remove the plinth, but did not provide any details on what work it has done so far on the plan for the avenue.
"With the removal of the Lee Monument pedestal, the Commonwealth will convey the property to the City of Richmond," Nyerges said. "The City will determine the next steps."
City officials last week formally issued a request for companies to bid on a contract for the removal of the remaining monument pedestals and the monument of A.P. Hill that still stands at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue. Hill is buried under the monument.
A spokesman for Stoney said Sunday that the city requested the removal of the state-owned Lee monument pedestal so that it, along with the other removed monuments, could be preserved "in a museum ... not in the middle of a street/neighborhood."
Staff writer Mel Leonor contributed to this report.
