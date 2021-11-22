Authorities drop charges against woman who filmed Richmond police arrest of woman near Whole Foods last month

Khalah Sabbakan explains her altercation with police

Richmond prosecutors will no longer pursue charges against a woman who was arrested by Richmond police last month as she filmed two officers interacting with a homeless woman near the Whole Foods store on West Broad Street.

Richmond police arrested Khalah Sabbakhan on Oct. 4 for allegedly trespassing on private property and interfering in the arrest of the other woman, who had a warrant for a trespassing charge at the same location in the 2000 block of West Marshall Street a week before. Sabbakhan said the officers violently slammed her to the street, causing injuries to her head and arm. Police said Sabbakhan caused her injuries.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said her office dropped the case Monday after a judge declined the prosecution's request for a continuance because a witness was unavailable for the trial. Sabbakhan's lawyer said one of the officers was absent due to an illness.

"The Commonwealth does not intend to indict or pursue the charges from this event," McEachin said. "The matter is concluded."

Sabbakhan's arrest last month raised questions about police accountability, use of force and transparency after a spokesman for the department said she was responsible for her injuries.