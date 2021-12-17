Box believed to be time capsule from 1887 discovered Friday as workers remove Lee monument pedestal

Construction workers have located what appears to be the 130-year-old time capsule placed under the Robert E. Lee pedestal, according to the governor's office.

The box is expected to contain dozens of objects largely celebrating the Confederacy, including a rare portrait of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, according to an inventory in newspaper archives.

"That's what we think, but we won't know for sure until we get it down, said Grant Neely, a spokesman for Gov. Ralph Northam who was at the scene Friday. Neely said the box appears to be 14 by 14 by 8 inches, which matches the measurements described in newspaper accounts from the time. He said excavating the box is likely to take several hours.

A crew searched unsuccessfully for the time capsule in September after the statue of Lee was removed. What workers found Friday was not where they expected to find it, said Paul DiPasquale, an artist and sculptor who designed a new time capsule for the site this year. Newspaper accounts at the time said the capsule was under the cornerstone, placed three years before the pedestal was finished.