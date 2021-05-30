Braxton Baker, rising rapper who died suddenly last year will be honored with a mural in the North Side. Here's how her family is reflecting

Braxton Baker’s family doesn’t refer to her death last November at age 21 as her passing. They call it her ascension. Instead of a loss, they say they gained an angel who is with them spiritually instead of physically. To speak with her and access her, they say they have to remain grounded.
Baker, a rapper, singer, songwriter, and choreographer who graduated from Henrico High School, rose to fame on social media with her debut mixtape, VERSE(atility) in August 2017. Her music videos to songs like “Don’t Deny,” garnered thousands of views on YouTube. Her mixtape was her big break into the music industry, but Baker already had a massive following; before she became codified as a rapper in Atlanta, she was known as a social media influencer from the time she was in high school; her Instagram account amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.
Social media was awash in tributes and the New York Post, Essence, Billboard and Variety.com and others carried the news after her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, announced that Baker had been found, gone but at peace.
"It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us,” Loftin Russell said in an Instagram post.
This week her family will ceremonially unveil a mural J. Ford the Artist painted of Baker, gazing out steadily over Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond's North Side from the wall of Da Spot recording studio, which is operated by General Manager Kelly Jones.
The wall at Da Spot was the perfect place, the family said, since Baker spent a sizable chunk of her childhood there. Before the studio moved to its current location, Sisterly Grace, Loftin Russell's dance company, and Da Spot shared a studio space on Broad Street. That's where Baker grew as a dancer, eventually becoming the captain of the dance team at Henrico High. They'll unveil the tribute to her June 5: a vibrant backdrop dominated by her steady presence, half of her long straight hair black, the other half orange.
Kelly Jones’ daughter, Keola, was close friends with Baker. The two families met through Sisterly Grace, where Baker, by age 7, helped teach dance classes. Keola and Baker gravitated toward one another, and the two families are now inseparable.
Jones remembers Baker as many who knew her did: bold and unique.
“Brax was always the one to push the envelope,” he said. “Not only artistically, but she knew how far to take anything.”
Her eclectic fashions on her Instagram page show Baker committed to being herself: queer, Black and proud. In fact, one of her most popular songs, 'Don’t Deny', is a love song to her girlfriend, according to her family.
"I know that she was anointed," Loftin Russell said of her youngest daughter. "She was anointed to touch people. She was anointed to inspire people."
Queerness is part of her legacy, her family said; she was determined to never question her own identity in a world that demands that of marginalized people.
“...She’s excellent because she’s Black. She’s excellent because she’s queer. She’s excellent because she’s woman,” Brianna said. “She’s not excellent in spite of, but because of her identities. She was unapologetic in walking in her wholeness."
She also was dedicated to her own healing work, and wrote in 31 journals about her wishes for herself and how she wanted to impact the people around her.
For a long time, it was unclear how Baker died. Loftin Russell didn’t offer many details, aside from the fact that when she was found, it didn’t look as if she had been harmed. The family was adamant about not publicly speculating until a medical examiner was able to say definitively what had happened.
Months after her death, medical examiners determined that Baker died of cardiac arrhythmia, which often has no symptoms. It took medical examiners a long time to assess how Baker died since she had been so healthy. She had been transitioning to veganism, never smoked and hardly drank alcohol -- maybe having a glass of wine about once a month.
They also told the family the cardiac event was likely painless, which signaled a miracle to them.
It was Baker who taught the family how they view death now, and it was because everything she did was intentional, from her journaling practices, to her self healing.
Six months before her own death, Baker’s aunt, Loftin Russell’s sister, died from breast cancer. In the hospital room after she died, Baker said, “This is beautiful."
The mood in the room shifted.
“She began to start counseling us... And she began to play gospel music that talked about how beautiful it is to reside with Jesus,” Loftin Russell recalled. “I feel like God is so divine, and I feel like it was a divine moment that it was Braxton to lead us in that movement to recognize that ascension is a reward, and that ascension is a gift.”
They’ve carried that energy with them. Brookland Baker keeps reminders of her sister on an altar to honor her, which she said has felt surreal. Typically, in spiritual practices, people place pictures or belongings of their deceased ancestors on their altars.
“Braxton’s the one that taught me about altars, and that’s why it was just really messing with me, that Braxton was on my altar,” she said. “Never in a million years would I have thought that. She’s my younger sister.” She later added, though, that she finds peace in knowing that Baker is in a much more beautiful place than Earth.
“How selfish am I to want her to be in this treacherous place as opposed to being in the most amazing place?... What is unconditional love really? What is transcending love; love that really reaches other dimensions and realms?”
For Brianna Baker, the eldest sibling, she said that she’s learned to stay grounded so she can still have access to her sister.
“The thing about Braxton’s passing is that it’s allowed me to lean into what it means to have transcending love,” she said. “And what that means for me is that although she’s not beside me, she’s inside me. So that means I’m expanding because of my access to her. I have to be really deeply rooted and grounded in order to feel her. I have to allow myself to step out of the way so that she can move as she wants to in meaningful ways.”
Baker broke barriers coming into world and she never stopped, said Loftin Russell, who still refers to her youngest child as her baby.
“When I was carrying Braxton, they had informed me that she may have special needs,” she said. “And so, you know, Glory be to God, she was born, and that was not the case.
She was a miracle from day one.”
