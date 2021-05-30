Braxton Baker, rising rapper who died suddenly last year will be honored with a mural in the North Side. Here's how her family is reflecting

“How selfish am I to want her to be in this treacherous place as opposed to being in the most amazing place?... What is unconditional love really? What is transcending love; love that really reaches other dimensions and realms?”

For Brianna Baker, the eldest sibling, she said that she’s learned to stay grounded so she can still have access to her sister.

“The thing about Braxton’s passing is that it’s allowed me to lean into what it means to have transcending love,” she said. “And what that means for me is that although she’s not beside me, she’s inside me. So that means I’m expanding because of my access to her. I have to be really deeply rooted and grounded in order to feel her. I have to allow myself to step out of the way so that she can move as she wants to in meaningful ways.”

Baker broke barriers coming into world and she never stopped, said Loftin Russell, who still refers to her youngest child as her baby.

“When I was carrying Braxton, they had informed me that she may have special needs,” she said. “And so, you know, Glory be to God, she was born, and that was not the case.

She was a miracle from day one.”