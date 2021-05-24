By unanimous vote, Richmond City Council approves $772.8 million budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year

Salary data provided by Tracy Paner, the city's chief public defender, shows that the average pay for city prosecutors is about $36,000 more than for the lawyers representing clients who are facing prosecution and can't afford legal counsel.

"If you've got prosecutor who has been practicing for 20 years going against public defender for three years, that’s obviously an inequity," Paner said in an interview. "What what we’re hoping this will do is help us retain more attorneys for a longer period of time."

Paner said she is hopeful that the allocation will increase in subsequent budget years.

The Civilian Review Board Task Force, which the City Council voted to create last year summer with the goal of forming a panel that can investigate allegations of police misconduct, originally requested $600,000 in next year's budget.

Eli Coston, co-chair of the task force, said $200,000 should be enough for the panel, as they do not expect the panel will be established until next March, during the final quarter of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

With plans to recommend the appointment of an executive director, several investigators and other support staff, however, Coston said the city will need to allocate about $1.2 million to it annually once it is firmly established.