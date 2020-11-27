Catholic church involved in plans for new affordable housing development in Highland Park

A new 56-unit income-based apartment complex may soon rise on the former site of a parochial school next to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Richmond's North Side.

After similar development plans for the vacant lot faltered a few years ago, Commonwealth Catholic Charities is working with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and the Green Park church to to build the new apartment complex at 1031 and 1101 Fourqurean Lane.

"St. Elizabeth’s is a part of the fabric of the Richmond neighborhood of Highland Park and we’re excited to see a project that fits in with the neighborhood and provides real benefit to our neighbors,” said the Rev. Jim Arsenault, the church's pastor.

“The project will be the cornerstone of the Parish’s future footprint; we’re grateful that CCC and the Diocese are committed to helping St. Elizabeth’s and Highland Park thrive into the future.”

Katie Dillon, a spokeswoman for CCC, said all the units will be reserved for applicants making no more than 60% of the city's median household income, which is $37,560 for a single person or $53,640 for a family of four.

“We have done extensive market research and know that there is a huge need for affordable housing in the city and in this neighborhood,” said Chris Yenson, CCC director of housing.