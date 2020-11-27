Catholic church involved in plans for new affordable housing development in Highland Park

A new 56-unit income-based apartment complex may soon rise on the former site of a parochial school next to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Richmond's North Side.
After similar development plans for the vacant lot faltered a few years ago, Commonwealth Catholic Charities is working with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and the Green Park church to to build the new apartment complex at 1031 and 1101 Fourqurean Lane.
"St. Elizabeth’s is a part of the fabric of the Richmond neighborhood of Highland Park and we’re excited to see a project that fits in with the neighborhood and provides real benefit to our neighbors,” said the Rev. Jim Arsenault, the church's pastor.
“The project will be the cornerstone of the Parish’s future footprint; we’re grateful that CCC and the Diocese are committed to helping St. Elizabeth’s and Highland Park thrive into the future.”
Katie Dillon, a spokeswoman for CCC, said all the units will be reserved for applicants making no more than 60% of the city's median household income, which is $37,560 for a single person or $53,640 for a family of four.
“We have done extensive market research and know that there is a huge need for affordable housing in the city and in this neighborhood,” said Chris Yenson, CCC director of housing.
While home sales prices have risen significantly throughout the metro area, prices in Richmond have grown by 56% from 2009 to 2018 -- nearly three times higher than the regional average -- according to a recent report by The Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Those rising costs means more homes are being assessed at higher values, resulting in higher real estate tax and monthly rent payments.
As of 2018, according to the report, about one-third of households in Richmond, Ashland and the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover were cost burdened, meaning they spent more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.
In addition to a current deficit of 20,000 affordable rental homes, the region must build 1,000 new homes affordable to low-income households each year until 2040 to meet projected demand, the report says.
The planned development is located where the former St. Elizabeth school was located. The school closed in the early 1980s, according to the church's website.
The land has remained largely dormant since then despite development interests.
The nonprofit Better Housing Coalition sought to build a $12 million, 80-unit apartment complex several years ago, according to reporting by the Richmond Free Press in 2017, but the project ultimately stalled after neighbors objected.
CCC is hoping to avoid any similar complications.
“We listened to the community and their support and input has really helped to shape this project, particularly regarding scale, density, parking, and preservation of greenspace” Yenson said.
CCC is working with the firms Baskervill, Timmons Group and UrbanCore Construction on the project. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.
