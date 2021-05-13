CDC says fully vaccinated people largely don't need to wear masks. Virginia is working to update its mask rules.

In one of the most significant shifts of the pandemic, federal officials announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance in most situations. Exceptions include traveling on buses, trains, planes or other forms of transportation and when in prisons or homeless shelters.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement does not mean Virginia's mask mandate is lifted just yet.

While state leaders plan to follow CDC guidelines, changing documents for the entire state is "not quite as simple as flipping a switch," said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky.

The Northam administration - which has been quick to align its guidance to the CDC in the past - was still reviewing the guidelines as of Thursday evening. An official update to Virginia's executive order requiring the wearing of masks is likely imminent.

"Ultimately this reinforces the importance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic, and they are how we can all get back to doing what we love," Yarmosky said. "With the expansion of eligibility to everyone 12 and older, more Virginians can get vaccinated than ever before. If you haven't already, now is the time to get your shot."