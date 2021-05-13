CDC says fully vaccinated people largely don't need to wear masks. Virginia to update its mask rules soon

Roncales said the closest he's felt a sense of normalcy was when he dined outside for the first time in over a year. The nervousness that he let his guard down a little too much settled in on the way home.

"It's never going to be the same. There's always going to be that lingering feeling of 'Is it going to happen again?' And you don't know," he said. "You just don't know. ... There's still so much left to be done."

Walensky said due to the unpredictability of the virus, the recommendations could change if the pandemic worsens.

People who are unvaccinated or haven't received their final shot are advised to keep wearing a mask to prevent community transmission. Fully vaccinated people with compromised immune systems should speak with their doctor before getting rid of their masks, added Walensky.

Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the localities are monitoring data for any potential increases in infections but aren't expecting a spike. Long said that even if a fully vaccinated person came across a maskless resident who hasn't had their final shot, the chances of getting sick are low.