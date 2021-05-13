CDC says fully vaccinated people largely don't need to wear masks. Virginia to update its mask rules soon

In one of the most significant shifts of the pandemic, federal officials announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance in most situations. Exceptions include traveling on buses, trains, planes or other forms of transportation and when in prisons or homeless shelters.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement does not mean Virginia's mask mandate is lifted just yet.
While state leaders plan to follow CDC guidelines, changing documents for the entire state is "not quite as simple as flipping a switch," said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky.
In Richmond, local restaurant owners expressed frustration at the lack of clear information or guidelines, which has been an ongoing complaint from small business owners throughout the pandemic.
The United Food and Commercial Workers - which represents 1.3 million essential workers - said the CDC's decision failed to consider how those in high-exposure frontline jobs would be impacted, especially without a way to ensure if diners or shoppers have been vaccinated.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has said in the past that vaccine passports were not under consideration.
The Northam administration - which has been quick to align its guidance to the CDC in the past - was still reviewing the guidelines as of Thursday evening. An official update to Virginia's executive order requiring the wearing of masks is likely imminent.
"Ultimately this reinforces the importance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic, and they are how we can all get back to doing what we love," Yarmosky said. "With the expansion of eligibility to everyone 12 and older, more Virginians can get vaccinated than ever before. If you haven't already, now is the time to get your shot."
It's unclear how the new guidance will impact Virginia's state of emergency due to the coronavirus or how restaurants and other businesses will respond. Last week, Northam said the administration would not sustain the emergency order longer than needed. The order allows Virginians to wear masks in public, given that the Virginia code technically bans face coverings.
A New York Times tracker of reopening plans showed 25 states had dropped mask requirements even before the announcement. Virginia is one of 25 where masks are still required indoors.
Restrictions were already scheduled to loosen throughout the state on Saturday for restaurants and indoor social gatherings, with the possibility of lifting them completely on June 15 if infections continue to fall as vaccinations increase.
Although case and hospitalizations counts have dropped to numbers last seen over a year ago, the average number of shots given over a 7-day period has been nearly cut in half since reaching an all-time high of 85,151 in April. On Thursday, the state was at 46,823.
The majority of Virginians - 63.7% or 5.4 million people - are not fully vaccinated, which is considered to be two weeks after receiving the last required shot.
And less than half of Virginia's population has received at least one dose. That number jumps to 63% when accounting for only the 18-plus population, an optimistic indicator that Virginia could reach President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one dose by Fourth of July.
Even though the CDC guidance was determined by data indicating low risk of transmission following vaccinations and widened eligibility for the 12-to-15 age group, Chesterfield resident Eduardo Roncales remained uneasy about going without a mask - even though he received his second shot months ago.
There is no way of knowing who is fully vaccinated and who is not, he said, and after a year of seeing how the pandemic devastated his community, he's not risking it. Not yet.
Roncales said the closest he's felt a sense of normalcy was when he dined outside for the first time in over a year. The nervousness that he let his guard down a little too much settled in on the way home.
"It's never going to be the same. There's always going to be that lingering feeling of 'Is it going to happen again?' And you don't know," he said. "You just don't know. ... There's still so much left to be done."
Walensky said due to the unpredictability of the virus, the recommendations could change if the pandemic worsens.
People who are unvaccinated or haven't received their final shot are advised to keep wearing a mask to prevent community transmission. Fully vaccinated people with compromised immune systems should speak with their doctor before getting rid of their masks, added Walensky.
Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the localities are monitoring data for any potential increases in infections but aren't expecting a spike. Long said that even if a fully vaccinated person came across a maskless resident who hasn't had their final shot, the chances of getting sick are low.
"We're hoping that this encourages folks who might have not felt a sense of urgency or haven't found the opportunity to get vaccinated to actually go ahead and [do it]," Long said. "This guidance is a clear demonstration of the freedoms that can be gained."
As demand continues to wane and health departments are shifting strategies to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations, the guidance could be the push needed to reach herd immunity.
But what the update means for workplaces and schools is yet to be determined.
Businesses and restaurants still face being an enforcement arm. And they don't want to be.
“I see lots of arguing at the door starting tonight," said Michelle Williams, co-owner of the Richmond Restaurant Group, which owns multiple restaurants such as The Daily and The Hard Shell. "It would be nice if the CDC and state health districts could have gotten on the same page before dropping this bomb on us."
The confusion resulted in Cheryl Cannon getting text messages from some tenants at her four My Salon Suite and Salon Plaza locations in the Richmond area, which rents salon spaces to about 120 cosmetologists.
Cannon said she's waiting to hear what the state says before making any decision but "would feel comfortable" if the mandate was dropped. So would her vaccinated tenants.
“I would completely feel comfortable giving them permission to do what is best for them and the safety of their clients,” she said, adding that it's a personal choice. "I think we were built for this because we have individual studios and they can control their environment."
Individuals who haven't received a vaccine can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or text GETvax TO 438829 or VACUNA to 822862 to find appointments nearby.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writers Mel Leonor, John Reid Blackwell and Karri Peifer contributed to this report