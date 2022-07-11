Celebration, support fill funeral of Julia Budzinski, Glen Allen student killed in boating accident

Pews at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church filled Monday afternoon with hundreds celebrating the life of Julia Marie Budzinski, the 17-year-old rising senior at Glen Allen High School who died July 2 in a boating accident on the James River, and supporting her family.

Members of the Glen Allen High community, familiar with Ms. Budzinski as a popular student and multi-sport athlete, were joined by the family’s church and area friends, as well as numerous representatives from Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays organization and former University of Richmond baseball players.

Ms. Budzinski’s father, Mark Budzinski, is a former Spiders star outfielder in his fourth season as first-base coach for the Blue Jays. Monica Budzinski, Ms. Budzinski’s mother, also is a UR graduate. The couple has two other children, Josh and Lily, and the church's vestibule featured pictures of the Budzinski family.

Ms. Budzinski was recalled as teenager with a fondness for sunsets, and as a loyal friend who loved to laugh. Prayer cards available included a picture of Ms. Budzinski and from "The Little Prince," an excerpt: “In one of those stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night."

Ms. Budzinski was also known for her competitiveness and ability as a volleyball, soccer and basketball player at Glen Allen High and as a member of club teams.

On July 2, Ms. Budzinski was riding on a tube being pulled by a boat, fell off, and was struck by the boat as it approached to retrieve her, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Ms. Budzinski was elected vice president of Glen Allen High’s National Honor Society chapter, volunteered with organizations that assist individuals with developmental, intellectual or physical differences, and was a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

A memorial scholarship fund was established in the name of Ms. Budzinski by the Budzinski family. The Julia Budzinski Memorial Scholarship Fund honors her legacy by supporting the Glen Allen High School community, its students and other beneficiaries.

Additional information about the memorial fund and ways to contribute are available at henricogives.org.