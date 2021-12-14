Chesterfield County rent relief program running out of money, no longer accepting new applications

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program will not accept any new applications from families facing eviction unless the county receives additional federal funding.
The county received $18.8 million from the federal government to help families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending applications submitted through its nonprofit partner, Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS), will exhaust the remainder of that sum, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
“The nonprofit cannot accept additional requests for assistance at this time because submitted applications already exceed available resources,” according to the county news release.
Along with Fairfax, Chesterfield was one of two localities in the state to apply for federal rent relief funds for its own locally administered program. Because the county received its own pot of federal funding, county residents cannot apply for rent relief through a state-run program that tenants in Richmond, Henrico and elsewhere around the state have been able to use.
The state program, run by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, has distributed more than $500 million statewide since June 2020.
The county program, launched in February, has provided an average of $5,210 in rent and $695 in utility payments to 2,201 households, according to the release. About three out of five households assisted have children under the age of 18.
Dan Cohen, Chesterfield’s director of community enhancement, said last month there was a surge in new applications when the federal eviction moratorium ended in August.
The number of eviction cases filed between July and the end of September rose 51% when compared with the previous three months, according to data made available by the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University. Another 265 evictions cases were pending in Chesterfield when the lab’s most recent report was released in October.
Last month, An ACTs staffer told agencies that help renters apply for aid that the nonprofit could no longer help households that applied after Sept. 1. In an interview, the nonprofit’s CEO said that wasn’t true.
Soon after, Chesterfield transferred $1.2 million to meet demand. Cohen said at the time the sum would keep the program running through January.
The county is seeking an additional $10 million from the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the program running. The county may be eligible to receive dollars previously distributed to other states and localities that went unspent by a federally imposed deadline at the end of September. A decision from the federal department is expected next month.
Remaining funds will go to pending applications from families facing eviction. Applications for utility relief will no longer be paid, according to the news release.
According to the county release, ACTS will prioritize applications it has received from households earning 50% or less than area median income, or about $45,000 for a family of four; those with at least one person who has been unemployed for at least three months; and households with children younger than 18 or people older than 65.
If the county receives additional federal funding, the nonprofit may begin accepting new applications in February.
