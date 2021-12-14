Chesterfield County rent relief program running out of money, no longer accepting new applications

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program will not accept any new applications from families facing eviction unless the county receives additional federal funding.

The county received $18.8 million from the federal government to help families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending applications submitted through its nonprofit partner, Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS), will exhaust the remainder of that sum, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“The nonprofit cannot accept additional requests for assistance at this time because submitted applications already exceed available resources,” according to the county news release.

Along with Fairfax, Chesterfield was one of two localities in the state to apply for federal rent relief funds for its own locally administered program. Because the county received its own pot of federal funding, county residents cannot apply for rent relief through a state-run program that tenants in Richmond, Henrico and elsewhere around the state have been able to use.

The state program, run by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, has distributed more than $500 million statewide since June 2020.