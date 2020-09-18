Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year advances to state Teacher of the Year finals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the middle of baking maple bacon cupcakes as her students virtually followed along from their homes on Friday afternoon, Sarah Jurewicz, a chef and teacher at Chesterfield’s Career and Technical Center at Courthouse, received a surprise recognition.

She was named the Virginia 2021 Region 1 Teacher of the Year.

Thinking she was going to have a conversation about culinary ideas, Jurewicz walked into the technical center’s open common space to find flowers, balloons and her husband, standing among school officials.

Upon hearing the news, Jurewicz buckled at her knees, running over to hug her husband.

“It's humbling and slightly earth shattering to think that people looked at my work, and some of my words, and my essays and thought that I had something that jumped out on the page. So I hope that my students get that as well but it's exciting to see others get to see a little bit of myself,” Jurewicz said.

Friday’s recognition comes one day shy of exactly four months after Jurewicz was named Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year. School officials surprised Jurewicz at her home in May.