Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the grand opening of the Beulah Recreation Center Sunday with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility.

"We moved, as a department to temporary spaces in 2019," Neil Luther, director of Parks and Recreation, said. "So this building is four plus years in the making, coming from conception, through funding, through design to actual completion. So, this is a big day for us and the community both."

Community members were able to tour through the new facility to see first hand what amenities we're being offered in the new building. Ranging from a remodeled gymnasium, classrooms for education or community spaces, to a cafeteria which now serves as a multipurpose space, the new recreation center isn't short on amenities.

"It's a great adition to the community for the children for the families, for everybody," Alina Restrepo said. "I'm excited about the fitness classes. For the children, I'm excited about the camps. I know they're running a camp in July. Once that kicks off hopefully they'll be able to continue that and add to it and maybe some programs for teenagers and young adults."

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Dale District James Holland led staff of the new center in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"It's a place for us, the community," Holland said. "It's a place where children, youth, can come and learn leadership skills. It's a place where seniors can gather, to work together, to collaborate. It's a place for neighborhood associations and community organizations to have sports. So, it's for everyone. It's for families basically, here in this area of old Beulah elementary school and a new Beulah Recreation Center."

Holland also stated the new community center is now the largest in the county.

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation also has plans to renovate the surrounding fields of the center.

"In another year or so, we'll be clipping another ribbon on what will be a community park," Luther said. "That community park is going to include a very large athletic field, which will be set up for a number uses . . . As well as a green space for the community. There will be a walking trail, a large pavilion with a both a traditional playground as well as a spray-ground. Just as this building is a community hub, we want to compliment that with a community park that's going to be close on the heels."

The building will also house the headquarters of the Parks and Rec. department.

"For us, 50 years as a corporate body, this is the first time we've been able to come together as a staff with a home that's actually our own and we can be together for the first time and what a wonderful way to do it in a building that actually has a community facing side to it," Luther said.