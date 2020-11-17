Chesterfield education group seeks help from state leaders, citing county's 'reckless, chaotic, secretive' reopening process

Since approving the final cluster of students to return to the classroom, the county recorded its all time high of daily COVID-19 cases at 122 on Nov. 16; its seven-day case average has been between the mid-50s to low 70s for the past two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The grassroots group is asking for state guidelines to provide direction when school systems should return to virtual learning; adding teeth to measures around the holidays, including a virtual week of learning after both Thanksgiving and winter breaks and granting teachers who qualify for coverage under the Americans with Disabilities Act to teach virtually.

"The county has dismissed repeated appeals by these teachers and is hiding the number of teachers who have had their ADA requests denied," the letter states.

Schools spokesman Tim Bullis said in an email Tuesday night that of the 347 employees who inquired about ADA coverage, "only 189 have submitted and completed their necessary paperwork as of Nov. 4." Of the 189 requests, 170 were approved.