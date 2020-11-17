Chesterfield education group seeks help from state leaders, citing county's 'reckless, chaotic, secretive' reopening process

A Chesterfield education group is demanding state intervention, citing a county school reopening process they described as “reckless, chaotic [and] secretive."
Chesterfield Educators United has asked Gov. Ralph Northam, state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane (a former Chesterfield superintendent) for help navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that in an absence of clear state guidance, "local decision-makers have been swayed by political considerations rather than safety."
The group, which counts about 15 members and is a local chapter of the educational grassroots organization Virginia Educators United, sent the request in letters dated Tuesday. One went to Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty.
The last remaining and largest cohort of Chesterfield County Public School students -- about 34,000 pupils in middle and high school -- that had been learning from home returned to classrooms last Monday as confirmed cases of the potentially fatal virus continued to rise across the region and state.
Since the end of September, Chesterfield has brought back cohorts of students every two weeks at the direction of the district’s health committee, a panel of area medical experts and school staff charged with evaluating safety.
The panel signed off on the last wave despite an acknowledgment that coronavirus numbers for the county were troubling, a judgement that has met with public criticism. Virtual learning remains an option for all families.
Since approving the final cluster of students to return to the classroom, the county recorded its all time high of daily COVID-19 cases at 122 on Nov. 16; its seven-day case average has been between the mid-50s to low 70s for the past two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The grassroots group is asking for state guidelines to provide direction when school systems should return to virtual learning; adding teeth to measures around the holidays, including a virtual week of learning after both Thanksgiving and winter breaks and granting teachers who qualify for coverage under the Americans with Disabilities Act to teach virtually.
"The county has dismissed repeated appeals by these teachers and is hiding the number of teachers who have had their ADA requests denied," the letter states.
Schools spokesman Tim Bullis said in an email Tuesday night that of the 347 employees who inquired about ADA coverage, "only 189 have submitted and completed their necessary paperwork as of Nov. 4." Of the 189 requests, 170 were approved.
Tuesday's letter came on the heels of Henrico County Public Schools reversing its course on expanding in-person learning, delaying the Nov. 30 rollout to January. Hanover County brought students back full-time Sept. 8, while Richmond Public Schools will remain virtual at least through the beginning of 2021.
Across the Commonwealth, 39 school districts remain fully virtual, with 15 districts in-person, 36 partially in-person with the remaining 42 districts in a form of hybrid learning, according to the state department of education.
Chesterfield’s reopening process “endangers not only CCPS students, teachers, and families but also the entire Chesterfield County community. CCPS has left its employees no choice but to step forward and request that state officials provide additional guidance to ensure that CCPS enact policies and practices to support community safety, guarantee transparency, and promote fiscal responsibility,” the letter states.
In an email sent to all Chesterfield faculty and staff on Friday, Daugherty addressed when a return to full-time virtual learning would occur. A similar email was sent to families.
Working in tandem with the Chesterfield Health Department, officials determined that a seven-day average off 25 new COVID-19 cases or more within the county would initiate a systemwide closure and a return to virtual learning, Daugherty wrote in the email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The seven-day average of cases is one of the metrics the health committee studied when approving students' return to classrooms.
As of Tuesday, Chesterfield’s seven-day average was 20.2 cases. On Oct. 12, the county seven-day average was 8.9 cases.
If the threshold hits 25 cases, causing school closures, school officials would call for an emergency meeting with the School Board.
Since the full return of students, the school system has recorded 14 COVID-19 cases among staff and 14 student cases, the majority being elementary schoolers. There have been 8,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield County, with 459 hospitalizations and 122 deaths attributed to the virus, according to VDH.
“Our schools are a reflection of our society, so, unfortunately, it is not a surprise that COVID-19 also is present in our schools,” Daugherty wrote.
A half-dozen Chesterfield teachers who spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on background for fear of retribution shared accounts of returning to classrooms under challenging circumstances.
A few teachers recounted being told by their respective school administrators that if students are kept 6 feet apart and wearing masks at all times, the teacher and staff don't need to be notified if someone in their classroom contracts COVID-19, because they maintained social distance.
"Our goal remains to create a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment for our students and staff members. We continue to implement guidance and recommendations provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and the local risk management team," the school system said in a statement.
"We understand that not everyone will agree with the decisions that are being made," the statement also said.
Being back in the classroom has lowered the quality of education one Midlothian High School teacher said that they can provide. Despite having students in the classroom, all lessons are taught virtually, with the teacher and all students sitting at their respective desks or at home before logging into Google Meet as they had done when virtual learning was mandated.