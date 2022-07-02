Chesterfield Firefighter, Alicia Anne Monahan, remembered as hero at memorial service.

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Chesterfield County firefighter Alicia Anne Monahan who died while conducting an off duty training session in North Carolina on June 25. She was 41.

Those who knew, loved and worked with Monahan shared how she had a unique passion for helping others and was a leader among her peers. Saturday she was remember as a hero both in the line of service and at home as a mother and friend.

Susan Fisher who has known Monahan since 1986, shared how Alicia was the friend everyone could depend on no matter what.

“Alicia was always the one you call when you needed something, no matter how weird,” Fisher recalled.

“All of the memories, and there were thousands, I don’t think we realized we were watching the making of a superhero here on earth,” Fisher said.

Monahan grew up in Chesterfield County and graduated from Clover Hill High School in 1999 then Radford University 2004 where she met Brandon Monahan, her ex-husband. Brandon Monahan shared memories of her adventurous spirit and said “thank you” for the impact she had on his life.

“She was the personification of ‘great,’” Patrick Hughes, president of Virginia Search and Rescue council said. “She is all that I could only hope to be.”

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Chief Edward Loy Senter recounted Monahan’s inspiring career as the only female firefighter in her class in 2011.

“She was the first and only woman to serve on our dive team and one of only two women assigned to the HART (helicopter aquatic rescue team) …” Chief Senter said. “This was yet another testament to her tenacity and perseverance.”

Monahan worked her way to the top of their field and is remembered as a role model.

“While Alicia will always be remembered for her devotions to duty and unparalleled service to others, her legacy will be the inspiration she provided to countless young women considering careers in the fire service or the pursuit of causes bigger than themselves,” Chief Senter said.

Monahan’s influence was clear as her friends, family and colleges shared prayers, poems, quotes and songs that she had shared with them. Chief Senter shared a poem Monahan included as a writing sample in her application to be a Lieutenant.

Over 200 first responders, community members, family and friends attended the service in person and Chesterfield Fire and EMS live streamed the service on Facebook where other 266 people watched.

Monahan is survived by her two sons, parents, fiancé and ex-husband.