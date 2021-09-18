Chesterfield, GRTC officials at impasse with mobile home park manager over bus expansion plans in Chester

While the county bus route did not have service to Greenleigh when it launched in March 2020, transit officials said they felt it was still important to eventually expand that way to provide bus service to an area where hundreds of people in need of affordable housing have settled about 10 miles from the county's border with the city of Richmond.

Chad Beck, an associate pastor at Chester United Methodist Church who is involved in outreach to the Hispanic community in the area, also thinks bus service at Greenleigh could benefit the community, but said the residents should be consulted.

"I want to make sure that the residents who live there, whose lives would be impacted by this, would have some voice or say in whether it comes closer to their doorstep," he said in an interview Thursday. "Some residents have cars, some don’t. And there are some who share a car with other family members. ... I’ve seen some residents walking along the highway pushing baby strollers. I think a bus would make it safer and more convenient for them."

Chesterfield officials tried to buy right-of-way access for the bus stop, but were unable to reach a deal. A spokesman for the county could not immediately say how much they were willing to pay.