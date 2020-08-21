 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterfield lifts emergency water restriction from weekend flooding
0 comments

Chesterfield lifts emergency water restriction from weekend flooding

Only $5 for 5 months
20200818_MET_CHES_DH06

Tom Width of Swift Creek Mill Theatre tours the Granite Room, a dining room in the basement of the facility after weekend rains flooded the historic Chesterfield landmark. Wooden chairs floated in the flood waters and several were left hanging from light fixtures.

 Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch

In its fifth day of emergency measures, Chesterfield County lifted emergency water restrictions for residents Friday morning.

Officials had told residents early Monday to turn off irrigation systems, such as home sprinkler systems, after two of the county’s water supplies were compromised from heavy rain that dumped nearly 10 inches in some parts of the county on Aug. 15.

“We appreciate our customers’ support in complying with emergency restrictions,” George Hayes, director of the county’s utilities department said in a statement. “While the water remained safe and service was not interrupted, our customers ensured that there was less stress put on our system so that we could continue to provide safe, reliable service.”

Due to the extreme weekend flooding, Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant, which supplies nearly 55% of the county's water, and Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies approximately 21 million gallons to the county, were temporarily turned off.

As of Friday, Richmond’s pump station is restored while Addison-Evans remains offline, according to a county news release. During a news conference Monday, Hayes said it could be weeks or months until Addison-Evans is restored.

The treatment plant sustained nearly 18 feet of floodwater — 14 feet in the basement and 4 feet on the first floor— after nearly 8 inches of rain fell at the facility.

jnocera@timesdispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News