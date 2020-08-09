Chesterfield County Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left a 47-year-old Moseley woman dead Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 12:54 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Genito Road near Brandermill Parkway in Midlothian. A 2019 Nissan Kick was traveling westbound on Genito Road when it ran off the right side of the road before re-entering, crossing into oncoming traffic.
The Nissan struck a 2014 Subaru Forester head-on, police said.
Kristin Lynn Shelek, the driver of the Nissan, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at a local medical center. It is unclear if Shelek was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The driver of the Subaru, who was not identified by police, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area medical facility.
An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
Chesterfield police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.
