Chesterfield police report at least six overdose deaths since Thursday

At least six people have died of suspected drug overdoses in Chesterfield County since Thursday.

In a news release Saturday, Chesterfield police said they have responded to multiple overdose calls in the last 72 hours. The release states that police are aware of six suspected overdose fatalities in the county since then.

The department did not provide specifics about the overdose cases, but noted that a high number of cases in a short period indicates that a batch of illegal or prescription drugs in the community could be extremely potent and likely to cause an overdose.

Chesterfield authorities said anyone witnessing a suspected overdose should immediately call 911 and administer Narcan or Naloxone immediately if available.

Narcan, which can reverse an overdose, can be obtained from the county free of charge by calling 717-6169.

More information about treatment and resources for drug addiction can be found online at opioidsolutionsrva.com.