Chesterfield school system's Health Committee to revisit first phase of reopening next month

The question remaining for the health committee is whether Chesterfield is behind or ahead of the regional curve in terms of COVID-19.

Chesterfield schools opted against categorically moving the first nine weeks of school online, instead establishing a health committee to provide recommendations twice a month to the School Board regarding a phased-in, in-person learning approach.

“There’s a likelihood that you will return students [to school] much sooner than some of the neighboring school divisions in the Richmond area and in the Commonwealth,” Taylor said.

If a decision is reached during the Sept. 14 work session, the tentative timeline is as followed:

Cohort 1: Select K-12 special education students, as determined by individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs, will return to four days of in-person instruction Sept. 29.

Cohort 2: All pre-kindergarten through second-grade students will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 12.

Cohort 3: All students in third through fifth grades will return to a hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 26.

Cohort 4: All students in sixth through 12th grades will return to a hybrid in-person instruction Nov. 9.