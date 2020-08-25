Chesterfield Schools Health Committee to revisit first phase of reopening next month

Two weeks after outlining guidelines for returning, Chesterfield schools’ Health Committee on Tuesday advised against bringing back the first cohort of students in the middle of September.
The School Board unanimously adopted the group's recommendations on Aug. 11 and set out Tuesday to weigh allowing select K-12 special education students back into school on Sept. 14. Instead, the health committee will give its next recommendation at the Sept. 14 school board work session.
The committee makes its recommendation based on three coronavirus metrics: a seven-day average of cases, positivity rate and hospitalization numbers. The metrics are placed in four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. If all metrics appear low orange through green, returning students to school may be considered.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of cases and positivity rates were in yellow and hospitalization was in orange. However, the health committee recommended to remain virtual due to the negative trend in hospitalizations and an additional state health department metric that is in the red, called “substantial community transmission.”
While not an adopted metric by the health committee, “it is something that is very concerning to them … [because the metric means] there is a high transmission rate in Chesterfield County and the central region,” Deputy schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during Tuesday’s school board work session.
The question remaining for the health committee is whether Chesterfield is behind or ahead of the regional curve in terms of COVID-19.
Chesterfield schools opted against categorically moving the first nine weeks of school online, instead establishing a health committee to provide recommendations twice a month to the School Board regarding a phased-in, in-person learning approach.
“There’s a likelihood that you will return students [to school] much sooner than some of the neighboring school divisions in the Richmond area and in the Commonwealth,” Taylor said.
If a decision is reached during the Sept. 14 work session, the tentative timeline is as followed:
Cohort 1: Select K-12 special education students, as determined by individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs, will return to four days of in-person instruction Sept. 29.
Cohort 2: All pre-kindergarten through second-grade students will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 12.
Cohort 3: All students in third through fifth grades will return to a hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 26.
Cohort 4: All students in sixth through 12th grades will return to a hybrid in-person instruction Nov. 9.
Cohorts 2-4 would only return to school twice a week and would be split by last name. For example, Group 1 of any cohort is students with last names that begin with A through L. These students would attend school Monday and Tuesday. Group 2 of any cohort is students with last names beginning with M through Z, and they would attend Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday of each week would be virtual learning for all cohorts to allow for school buildings to be cleaned.
The school system still lacks a nurse in each school. The district needs to fill 14 vacancies, Taylor said.
Since mid-March, when all Chesterfield schools closed, 15 school employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Taylor said.
As of late Friday, the school system did not have complete information from the county’s Employee Medical Center, including a breakdown of which school buildings the infected staff work in. It also remains unclear when each of the 15 employees were infected between mid-March and August.
When employees return for virtual learning, they will be notified if there is a positive case in their building, however the name of the infected individual won’t be shared, officials said. Once students return to the classroom, the infected staff member or infected student’s identity will not be shared but all families and employees will be notified if a positive case is in a school building or school bus. In all situations, the school system will work directly with those who need to quarantine.
As of Tuesday, according to state health data, there have been 5,286 total cases in the Chesterfield Health District and 103 deaths.