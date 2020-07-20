Merv Daugherty

Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

 News Journal

Chesterfield County schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty is recommending a virtual start to the school year, documents submitted hours before a School Board vote on reopening show.

Daugherty said in a memo that a virtual start tied to the third phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 plan, which allows all restaurants and nonessential businesses to open at full capacity, is best “until further metrics and guidance from regulatory agencies can be provided.”

The Chesterfield School Board, which meets at 6 p.m., has six choices before them:

- returning to school normally five days a week;

- 50% of students attending school Tuesday and Thursday with the other half attending Wednesday and Friday;

- students attending on alternating days, either twice or three times a week;

- split by 50% again, the students going back for two consecutive days a week; and

- divided into quarters, each student section only going to school once a week;

- maintaining virtual learning.

As of Monday morning, there had been 3,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths within county limits, according to state data.

Still to come before Monday’s scheduled vote is a parent rally asking for a five-day full return back to school at 4 p.m. and a Chesterfield Education Association event at 5 p.m. where the crowd will ask for a virtual start. The union released a July 10 statement calling for a virtual start to the school year.

Henrico County schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell also recommended Monday that the county's schools reopen virtually, following a decision last week by the Richmond School Board to rely on remote learning this fall. Hanover County schools is offering virtual or five-day options.

