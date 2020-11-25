Chesterfield Schools to reverse course on school re-opening plan, sending students home until Jan. 29

Chesterfield County Public Schools will pull students from classrooms beginning Monday and return to remote learning until at least Jan. 29.
Wednesday’s decision comes as the county's seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people reached 26.5. Earlier this month, Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said in an email to staff that once the seven-day average hit a threshold of 25, the division would return to full-time virtual learning.
The only students allowed back in the classroom will be select K-12 special education students.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.