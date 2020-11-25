 Skip to main content
Chesterfield Schools to reverse course on school re-opening plan, sending students home until Jan. 29
20200909_MET_SCHOOL_CHES_01

Elizabeth Schill’s children Justice Calix (left), 9, and Trace Bell, 12, were among those in Chesterfield County experiencing connection issues for the first day of school.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Chesterfield County Public Schools will pull students from classrooms beginning Monday and return to remote learning until at least Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s decision comes as the county's seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people reached 26.5. Earlier this month, Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said in an email to staff that once the seven-day average hit a threshold of 25, the division would return to full-time virtual learning.

The only students allowed back in the classroom will be select K-12 special education students.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

