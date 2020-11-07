Chesterfield schools will welcome all students back Monday, a move some teachers oppose

The majority of roughly 900 anonymous Chesterfield staff responses to a survey the Chesterfield Education Association conducted favored sticking with virtual learning, according to results released Friday. The press conference was not associated with the teacher's union.

“The numbers are going up! I really don't want my children or myself exposed like this. My children are staying virtual but as a single mom I have to work. I am thinking of working somewhere else,” read one comment.

“The data pointed to stopping the cohorts. There is no reason they couldn't pause and wait to bring back AFTER the holidays. Cases are going up and the next two months of holidays will add to this,” read another.

One, in favor of returning to school, wrote, “I feel we've had more than enough time to prepare and feel completely safe. I just wish we were returning to a 100% normal schedule on Nov. 9th.”

In a statement Monday, the teacher’s union called upon the School Board to meet ahead of Nov. 9 to “reverse the decision to move cohort 4 to the hybrid model.”