Chesterfield schools will welcome all students back Monday, a move some teachers oppose

Emma Clark, an eighth-grade teacher at Falling Creek Middle School, has no intention of stepping into her classroom Monday. She may lose her job over it.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clark does not feel safe going back into the classroom. Chesterfield County Public Schools has other plans.
“So I informed my [school] administration this week that I would be happy to report to school virtually on Monday … I had been told in no uncertain terms in two meetings with HR [human resources] that this is going to lead to the termination of my contract,” Clark said on the steps of the county's historic courthouse Friday during a news conference organized by Chesterfield Educators United, a local chapter of the educational grassroots group Virginia Educators United.
On Monday, all sixth through 12th-graders, approximately 34,000 students, will join the nearly 28,600 students already back in school. Sections of the school system’s student population have returned to school since September.
The decision to send back the final cohort divided the health panel charged with making a determination, which voted 3-2 against its own metrics last month to return students.
Hanover welcomed students who wished to return back into classrooms Sept. 8. Henrico County Public School elementary students will be permitted to return Nov. 30. Meanwhile, Richmond Public Schools officials are doubtful about an in-person return come the spring.
The majority of roughly 900 anonymous Chesterfield staff responses to a survey the Chesterfield Education Association conducted favored sticking with virtual learning, according to results released Friday. The press conference was not associated with the teacher's union.
“The numbers are going up! I really don't want my children or myself exposed like this. My children are staying virtual but as a single mom I have to work. I am thinking of working somewhere else,” read one comment.
“The data pointed to stopping the cohorts. There is no reason they couldn't pause and wait to bring back AFTER the holidays. Cases are going up and the next two months of holidays will add to this,” read another.
One, in favor of returning to school, wrote, “I feel we've had more than enough time to prepare and feel completely safe. I just wish we were returning to a 100% normal schedule on Nov. 9th.”
In a statement Monday, the teacher’s union called upon the School Board to meet ahead of Nov. 9 to “reverse the decision to move cohort 4 to the hybrid model.”
“We understand that the reality of this moment is that we will have to settle for a less than optimal learning environment, however, we do not have to settle for the level of chaos, confusion, and danger that the district has set us up for on November 9. CCPS can do better; and as advocates for ourselves and our students, we demand better,” the union’s statement read.
As of Friday afternoon, CEA President Sonia Smith had not been made aware of the school board scheduling a meeting ahead of Monday.
Neither the School Board Chairwoman or the Vice Chairwoman responded for a request for comment Friday. The next public update regarding school reopening is slated for Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health began reporting K-12 coronavirus outbreaks last month. Chesterfield County Public Schools has two listed outbreaks, an ongoing outbreak at Bon Air Elementary and one at Clover Hill Elementary, which is now considered resolved.
Since the start of school, Sept. 8, there have been 50 confirmed cases among school employees, a contractor and a visitor. There are 14 confirmed cases among students, the majority in elementary schools, with two at both Chalkley, Grange Hall and Robious and one each at A.M. Davis, Beulah, Bon Air, C.E. Curtis, C.C. Wells and Watkins. The remaining two cases were confirmed at Thomas Dale High and Career and Technical Center at Courthouse.
There have been 7,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield County, with 438 hospitalizations and 120 deaths attributed to the virus, according to VDH. Chesterfield’s case count nearly doubled in the past month.
“I honestly don’t know why some members of the committee voted against the data, I was surprised,” Gail Christie, a committee member, a virologist and VCU professor in the department of microbiology and immunology, previously said in an interview.
Three coronavirus metrics have previously determined the committee’s recommendations: a seven-day average of cases, the case positivity rate and school readiness. The metrics are rated using four colors: green, yellow, orange or red. VDH guidelines, which aren’t binding, call for a pause in reopening if the average of the metrics rates in the yellow category and a reversal of its reopening schedule if the average falls to an orange status.
When casting their vote last month, average cases were rating as orange and the positivity rate was yellow.
“Although we will never know what drove the health committee's choice, one matter is clear, the health and safety of Chesterfield County Public School employees and students is not a concern,” Austin Good, an English teacher at Meadowbrook High said Friday.
Good blamed schools chief Merv Daugherty for making staff sick.
“Dr. Daughtery I have one question for you: 'If CCPS does not value the lives of students and staff who does CCPS value?'”
Clark told teachers to care of themselves and that they are not the problem.
“Do what you need to do on Monday,” Clark said.