Chesterfield supervisors approve $85 million in deferred maintenance

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night approved borrowing at least $85 million toward deferred maintenance projects for both the school system and the county.
The decision to pay for projects ranging from road and drainage fixes to school HVAC improvements came with no questions from the board or comments from the public.
“It won’t solve every single major maintenance need but it will put a serious dent into it,” Matt Harris, deputy county administrator, said in an interview.
Deferred maintenance occurs when projects repeatedly get delayed and backlogged over budget constraints.
The public school system will have $57 million earmarked to address needs that include fixes for heating/ventilation/air-conditioning systems, plumbing, electrical, roofing, elevator and site improvements.
The county plans to put $30.5 million toward road and drainage improvement projects resulting from Aug. 15 flooding, which blanketed parts of the county with 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The monies will improve Otterdale, Indian Springs, Belmont, Centralia, Spring Run, Kingsland, River and Bundle Roads.
An additional $6 million will pay for county building and interior renovations, such as improvements to the Beulah Recreation Center and Chesterfield County Airport.
The school and county projects amount to $93.5 million, $8.5 million over the approved amount by the Supervisors. The $93.5 million figure factors in bond premiums, Harris said. Premiums are when bonds are traded above face value or cost more than face value.
The county could end up borrowing as much as $102.6 million dollars to address deferred maintenance due to the market’s current favorable interest rates, Harris said. Chesterfield’s bonds are issued through its Economic Development Authority.
No community members spoke during the public hearing. No written comments were submitted ahead of the hearing. Supervisors did not have questions regarding the approval.