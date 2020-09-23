Chesterfield supervisors approve $85 million in deferred maintenance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night approved borrowing at least $85 million toward deferred maintenance projects for both the school system and the county.

The decision to pay for projects ranging from road and drainage fixes to school HVAC improvements came with no questions from the board or comments from the public.

“It won’t solve every single major maintenance need but it will put a serious dent into it,” Matt Harris, deputy county administrator, said in an interview.

Deferred maintenance occurs when projects repeatedly get delayed and backlogged over budget constraints.

The public school system will have $57 million earmarked to address needs that include fixes for heating/ventilation/air-conditioning systems, plumbing, electrical, roofing, elevator and site improvements.

The county plans to put $30.5 million toward road and drainage improvement projects resulting from Aug. 15 flooding, which blanketed parts of the county with 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The monies will improve Otterdale, Indian Springs, Belmont, Centralia, Spring Run, Kingsland, River and Bundle Roads.