Chesterfield supervisors approve plans for millions in federal relief funds

Chesterfield County is delivering $61.5 million across the locality in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s CARES funding proposal after a public hearing Wednesday night. The supervisors voted on how to spend $51.5 million; $10 million already had been appropriated for business grants and fiscal 2020 expenses.

In May, the county anticipated receiving $31 million in CARES Act funding. About 30 days ago, Chesterfield officials received word from the state finance office that the locality would receive an additional $30 million, said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration.

“We do have the money in our account now. So, as soon as the board takes action tonight, we can spend those dollars,” Harris said ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

The $61.5 million breakdown:

Chesterfield schools: $28 million;

Virus mitigation and public health: $14.5 million;

Business assistance: $8.4 million;

Technology: $8.2 million;

Community assistance: $1.8 million;

Chesterfield Food Bank: $500,000.

All CARES funding must be spent by Dec. 30, Harris said.