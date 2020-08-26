Chesterfield supervisors approve plans for millions in federal relief funds

Chesterfield County is delivering $61.5 million across the locality in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s CARES funding proposal after a public hearing Wednesday night. The supervisors voted on how to spend $51.5 million; $10 million already had been appropriated for business grants and fiscal 2020 expenses.
In May, the county anticipated receiving $31 million in CARES Act funding. About 30 days ago, Chesterfield officials received word from the state finance office that the locality would receive an additional $30 million, said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration.
“We do have the money in our account now. So, as soon as the board takes action tonight, we can spend those dollars,” Harris said ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
The $61.5 million breakdown:
- Chesterfield schools: $28 million;
- Virus mitigation and public health: $14.5 million;
- Business assistance: $8.4 million;
- Technology: $8.2 million;
- Community assistance: $1.8 million;
- Chesterfield Food Bank: $500,000.
All CARES funding must be spent by Dec. 30, Harris said.
He said there were no immediate plans to reserve dollars for hiring contact tracers, including bilingual tracers whose skills are in high demand as the pandemic continues to take a disproportionate toll on Latino communities.
In the community assistance category, half a million dollars will go toward rental and mortgage assistance for Chesterfield residents.
The Chesterfield school system is receiving the largest chunk to fund major maintenance to HVAC systems, hire school nurses, distribute Chromebooks and purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, among other needs.
During a School Board work session Tuesday afternoon, school officials said 14 nurses still need to be hired.
School system officials said earlier this month that they anticipated spending up to $30 million on reopening plans, including transportation, instruction and student health costs. Chesterfield schools has received $5.6 million from CARES.
A majority of the submitted public comments concerning the CARES funding urged county officials to allocate money to the schools.
“Please do not let schools reopen without a fully trained RN [registered nurse] in every building,” Midlothian resident Laura Smith wrote.
Smith asked for a health audit to be complete of every school building “to determine if HVACs and bathrooms are safe for all staff and students.”
Countywide, $1.7 million will be spent on PPE and cleaning supplies for all county buildings. Nearly $1.3 million will go toward implementing social distancing measures in county courtrooms to include jury trials.