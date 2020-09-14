Chesterfield will start bringing students back Sept. 29, beginning with some in special education

At least 16 Chesterfield public school employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 26, according to school officials.

Of the district’s teachers who answered a survey with questions about resuming in-person instruction, 513 teachers responded that they would not return to their respective school building; 5,052 responded that they would, according to records the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The school system is still chipping away at hiring a nurse for each school. Currently, there are 11 vacancies with four pending offers, Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during Monday’s work session.

The recommendations of the committee, which consists of Chesterfield Health District and risk management representatives, community heath experts, a student health coordinator and student support director, is based on three coronavirus metrics: positivity rate, hospitalization numbers and a seven-day average of cases. All metrics are placed in four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. If all metrics appear in the low orange through green, discussions on returning students to school can take place.