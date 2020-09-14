Chesterfield will start bringing students back Sept. 29, beginning with some in special education

Select K-12 special education students are heading back into Chesterfield County public school classrooms at the end of the month.
On Sept. 29, the first cohort of students for the district of nearly 63,000 will attend school in person, four days a week, based on the recommendation of Chesterfield schools’ Health Committee during Monday’s School Board work session.
The recommendation comes nearly a week after a bumpy first day of virtual learning for the school system, when both students and teachers experienced trouble logging in to the district’s online learning platform due to capacity shortfalls for approximately two hours.
Monday’s recommendations came as Hanover County Public Schools announced a teacher at Kersey Creek Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, and Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced five system employees — across the Transportation Office, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and William Fox Elementary — recently have tested positive.
“Realistically, we should expect cases to occur in our schools as we return to in-person learning, whether individually or small or even large groups, some staff and students will need to isolate or quarantine at times. Community transmission is still occurring in Chesterfield County, and it would be naive of me not to expect ongoing cases as we phase in cohorts,” Nick Oyler, coordinator of student health services, said during Monday’s work session.
At least 16 Chesterfield public school employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 26, according to school officials.
Of the district’s teachers who answered a survey with questions about resuming in-person instruction, 513 teachers responded that they would not return to their respective school building; 5,052 responded that they would, according to records the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The school system is still chipping away at hiring a nurse for each school. Currently, there are 11 vacancies with four pending offers, Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor said during Monday’s work session.
The recommendations of the committee, which consists of Chesterfield Health District and risk management representatives, community heath experts, a student health coordinator and student support director, is based on three coronavirus metrics: positivity rate, hospitalization numbers and a seven-day average of cases. All metrics are placed in four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. If all metrics appear in the low orange through green, discussions on returning students to school can take place.
As of Monday, the seven-day average of cases and positivity rates were in yellow and hospitalization was in orange. There had been 5,558 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield and 86 deaths at that point, state data show.
While School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey said she is “very excited about them [Cohort 1] coming back,” she questioned whether the need to bus students to school will affect the district’s free meals program, which also uses buses to deliver the food to locations throughout the county.
For Cohort 1, buses will be able to maintain both picking up students and delivering meals; however, when the second cohort joins in, the district’s transportation department will not be able to deliver meals, said Calvin Frye, director of student transportation.
Here is a tentative return-to-school timeline:
- Cohort 1: Select K-12 special education students, as determined by individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs, will return to four days of in-person instruction Sept. 29.
- Cohort 2: All prekindergarten through second-grade students will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 12.
- Cohort 3: All students in third through fifth grades will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 26.
- Cohort 4: All students in sixth through 12th grades will return to hybrid in-person instruction Nov. 9.
Cohorts 2-4 will return to school twice a week and will be split by last name. For example, Group 1 of any cohort is students with last names that begin with A through L. These students would attend school Monday and Tuesday. Group 2 of any cohort is students with last names that start with M through Z, and they will attend Thursday and Friday.
Every Wednesday, schools will be closed for cleaning with all cohorts participating in asynchronous learning.
The School Board will meet Sept. 29 to receive the Health Committee’s recommendations for Cohort 2.