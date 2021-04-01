Chief Schools Officer Harry Hughes is leaving RPS; here are the other changes in the central office

“He was an incredible award winning principal, first and foremost,” Kamras said. “He was an incredible teacher before that. Then I got to witness him as a principal manager in D.C. and he really built an incredible team, and was just really an expert at developing his principals and hiring great ones and retaining them, and so I really couldn't think of anyone better for the role than him.”

Hughes said he was incredibly proud of the social emotional learning initiatives that began in RPS under his leadership. During the pandemic, the division launched community circles, where students and teachers take time in the morning to focus on relationship building. The division also implemented changes long championed by advocacy groups to the division’s code of conduct. The changes are meant to lower suspension rates, which disproportionately affect Black students in RPS.

“The way you get students to grapple with and be successful with a rigorous academic curriculum is they have to have these [social and emotional learning] skills,” Hughes said. “You can't have a Socratic seminar if you don't if you don't know how to manage your emotions.”

Kamras said that neither Hughes, nor any of the others who left leadership positions in the central office, were asked to leave. Instead, he said he understands that central office positions can be taxing.