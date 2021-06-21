Child Tax Credits start July 15. Here’s how to sign up for monthly payments.

Eligible parents who didn’t file their 2020 or 2019 taxes can still sign up to take part in the program. Non-filers can sign up for monthly payments at: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool

“We want everyone to help get the word out that help is on the way for families,” Emily Griffey, chief policy officer for Voices for Virginia’s Children, said. She urged parents to check out links on the White House’s ChildTaxCredit.gov website, which has instructions in English and Spanish.

“Help families look for deposits around July 15 or their checks in the mail. Share the information with friends who have just had babies or have had recent changes in custody. Spreading the word is really good way to help care for kids in your community,” Griffey added.

The White House materials state that 80% of eligible families will receive their payments at their linked bank accounts. Others who have an address on file will get a check in the mail.

But the challenge is getting the word out to families about the expanded tax credit.