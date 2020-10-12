Chipman files complaint against Robertson over campaign activities in Richmond's 6th District

Electronic copies of Robertson's campaign finance reports prior to July 1, 2018 are not available on the state's election website. The Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that shares campaign finance reports, however, shows the discrepancy at the end of the 2016 cycle.

Robertson said her earlier campaign reports are available at the city's election office, but officials there were unable to immediately provide copies of them Monday afternoon.

Chipman said he also worries that his opponent's reference to Biden on mailers may give her an unfair advantage, especially with no-excuse early voting underway. He said constituents who are unfamiliar with the council candidates may simply rely on materials that refer to the party's top candidates to decide how they will vote.

"This behavior by the incumbent is unacceptable, deceptive, dishonest, and desperate," Chipman's complaint reads. "I am filing a complaint so that the people of the 6th District who have reached out with concerns can know that the election for their future representative on city council is occurring without unethical, illegal, and deceptive tactics."