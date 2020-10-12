Chipman files complaint against Robertson over campaign activities in Richmond's 6th District

A longtime Richmond City Council member seeking reelection is facing allegations that she violated local and federal campaign rules.
In a complaint lodged with the city's election office on Monday, 6th District council candidate Allan-Charles Chipman said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson's campaign filed financial reports that didn't account for about $21,000 left over from her 2016 reelection bid.
Chipman also alleged that Robertson's has misused a City Council mailing list for campaign activities, placed unpaid postage in mailboxes -- a federal violation -- and used Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's name on campaign flyers, falsely insinuating his endorsement of her reelection bid.
Robertson, who has represented the 6th District since 2003, rebutted most of Chipman's claims Monday; she did not explain how her campaign finances following her 2016 reelection bid were reconciled.
"The Ellen Robertson 2020 re-election Campaign completely disagrees with the allegations brought to our attention," she said in a statement Monday.
Robertson said that unreported campaign expenses Chipman alleged in his complaint were paid after the most recent reporting deadline at the end of August. She also said her campaign is using a third-party vendor instead of the council's mailing list to send campaign emails, and that all of her campaign's employees and volunteers have been trained to avoid violations of U.S. election and postal laws.
Electronic copies of Robertson's campaign finance reports prior to July 1, 2018 are not available on the state's election website. The Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that shares campaign finance reports, however, shows the discrepancy at the end of the 2016 cycle.
Robertson said her earlier campaign reports are available at the city's election office, but officials there were unable to immediately provide copies of them Monday afternoon.
Chipman said he also worries that his opponent's reference to Biden on mailers may give her an unfair advantage, especially with no-excuse early voting underway. He said constituents who are unfamiliar with the council candidates may simply rely on materials that refer to the party's top candidates to decide how they will vote.
"This behavior by the incumbent is unacceptable, deceptive, dishonest, and desperate," Chipman's complaint reads. "I am filing a complaint so that the people of the 6th District who have reached out with concerns can know that the election for their future representative on city council is occurring without unethical, illegal, and deceptive tactics."
Although local candidates for office in Richmond technically run as independents, some often cast themselves as Democrats and seek endorsements from party leaders and the local committee. The Biden campaign and the Richmond City Democratic Committee have not endorsed any candidates for local office in Richmond this year.
Robertson said her campaign flyers do not explicitly say that Biden or Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris have endorsed her. "We are strongly endorsing the Biden/Harris ticket in the presidential campaign because we believe they would provide the best leadership for our country and are encouraging our voters to also vote for them as well," Robertson said.
In an email Monday afternoon, Richmond voter registrar Kirk Showalter said she has no power to investigate or resolve any of the complaints. She said the complaints should instead be directed to the U.S. Postal Service or the Commonwealth's Attorney for Richmond.
Chipman said he filed the complaint to Showalter after conferring with a lower level election official about concerns he said his campaign and some constituents have about Robertson's campaign activities. "I think Richmond has had a feeling for a long time that the people on top think the rules don’t apply to them," he said.
Chipman said later Monday that he intends to send his complaints to other authorities.
