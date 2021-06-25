City Council committee endorses 14 new honorary street names in Jackson Ward

"How can we use this information to inform and hopefully make change in our city? We see this as one small step in doing that," Moon said, of the honorary street names. "To have these honorary street designations juxtapose the current green street signs ... opens an opportunity for dialogue and tell the full story of Jackson Ward -- how it came to be, who sustained it and who are the real heroes and icons of the city."

Katherine Jordan, one of three City Council members whose districts overlap Jackson Ward, praised the sisters for elevating the neighborhood's history.

"As part of the Richmond 300 master plan, we are really focused on celebrating more of the history of Richmond, especially in neighborhoods that have not had their own histories told," Jordan said. "This is meant to help further explore and celebrate the history within Jackson Ward, which is one of Richmond's most cherished neighborhoods."

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, one of the patrons for the ordinances, also praised the sisters, and asked whether they could make a presentation to the City Council soon so that they can highlight their work.

"We continue to build on our history," Robertson said. "This is great work."