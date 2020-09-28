City Council delays vote on Pulse corridor rezoning due to residents' concerns about potential 20-story buildings

Facing pushback from residents, the Richmond City Council on Monday delayed a vote on the next phase of a long-planned rezoning initiative along the GRTC Pulse corridor.
The body already had agreed to the measure in concept, voting in 2017 to approve a plan to spur new construction and redevelopment to make the new transit corridor more pedestrian-friendly and generate new tax revenue.
But heading into Monday’s meeting, the council quietly agreed to hold off on weighing the next phase of the zoning project until November.
Over the past year, residents have reached out to council representatives and planning officials with concerns about the potential scale of development the new zoning would permit around the Science Museum of Virginia, the Sauer Center and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents part of the area targeted for the project, said residents worry that a new business district designation would permit 20-story buildings that dwarf properties in the Fan, Carver, Jackson Ward and Newtowne West neighborhoods.
“What we’re seeing happening is more dormitories. That pushes residents out,” Gray said in an interview. “If it becomes lucrative for developers to come and build dorms, it’ll tear up the fabric of those communities.”
While the new zoning designation would allow building heights similar to what’s permitted downtown, rivaling structures like City Hall, city planner Anne Darby said other zoning rules and considerations, such as traffic circulation plans and “compatibility with surrounding development and community character,” would allow the city to restrict the size of new buildings.
The city’s planning department recently nixed proposed zoning changes south of Broad Street after consulting residents earlier this year. Some, however, remain concerned about the plan.
In a letter to the planning department earlier this month, a coalition of seven neighborhood and civic associations representing those areas asked the council to hold off until COVID-19-related meeting restrictions are lifted. The letter says residents feel they have not been able to adequately review the plan and discuss it with city officials.
“Too often, we the citizens are told of a program with broad consequences after it has been developed in private,” the letter reads. “All too often, such programs do not serve the will or the preferences of the citizens.
“This ‘behind closed doors’ rezoning process is bitterly familiar. Let’s use this rezoning episode to renew the spirit of democratic governance.”
The city began considering zoning changes to complement the GRTC Pulse in 2017, starting with changes in the Scott’s Addition area, followed by changes in Monroe Ward and the Arts District last summer.
All of the changes are based on a Pulse Corridor Plan developed by the city and a team of consultants including Plan RVA, the region’s planning district commission, that the council adopted a year before GRTC launched the 7.6-mile bus rapid transit line in 2018.
The plan seeks to create a more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly environment around each Pulse station by amending the zoning on lots near the bus line’s platforms and establishing new urban design standards governing building setbacks and appearance, parking, landscaping and commercial activity at the street level.
An example of such a development in the project area is a planned 12-story, 168-unit apartment building where a Sunoco gas station is currently at 1600 W. Broad St. The City Council approved the project earlier this year despite opposition from some residents in the Fan District and other nearby neighborhoods who feared it would lead to traffic congestion and parking issues.
Councilman Chris Hilbert said he hesitantly voted for the project earlier this year, but planned to vote against the zoning proposals Monday because residents are concerned about the potential for 20-story buildings.
“I think that’s too high,” he said. “We want to encourage density along this corridor. I just think we need to do it in a smart way that doesn’t undermine the architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods.”
