City Council delays vote on Pulse corridor rezoning due to residents' concerns about potential 20-story buildings

Facing pushback from residents, the Richmond City Council on Monday delayed a vote on the next phase of a long-planned rezoning initiative along the GRTC Pulse corridor.

The body already had agreed to the measure in concept, voting in 2017 to approve a plan to spur new construction and redevelopment to make the new transit corridor more pedestrian-friendly and generate new tax revenue.

But heading into Monday’s meeting, the council quietly agreed to hold off on weighing the next phase of the zoning project until November.

Over the past year, residents have reached out to council representatives and planning officials with concerns about the potential scale of development the new zoning would permit around the Science Museum of Virginia, the Sauer Center and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents part of the area targeted for the project, said residents worry that a new business district designation would permit 20-story buildings that dwarf properties in the Fan, Carver, Jackson Ward and Newtowne West neighborhoods.