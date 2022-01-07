City Council newcomer Jordan seeks climate emergency solutions in year two

"I think it's important for anyone who reads it to read the whole language of it. We need to transition to renewable energy," she said. "This isn't about ... disconnecting gas accounts. This is a forward-looking document. We need to create a plan."

Jordan also stood out in her first year as the only council member to vote against a casino in Richmond.

When the city initially received six casino development proposals earlier in the year, with officials planning to select only one for consideration in a November referendum, Jordan was the first city leader to publicly oppose plans for a casino resort on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the 17-acre Movieland property in her district.

Jordan said it was a "no-brainer" to oppose the project, knowing that many of her constituents were against it. She said she also felt that the size and scale of the proposed $600 million development would be overkill next to the Diamond baseball stadium and the popular Scott's Addition entertainment district.

"That was a terrible location," she said. "I told the project team, 'if you're serious about building a casino in Richmond, you need to find another site because this is going nowhere.'"