City Council requests $7.1 million for affordable housing, but still at odds over full federal aid package

• $800,000 for the Hickory Hill Community Center;

• $4.7 million for Creighton Court; and

• $15 million for the Southside Community Center

After reviewing the plan in a committee meeting last week, the City Council delayed voting on whether to adopt it to late next month.

The indecision over the larger spending plan has frustrated several council members, including Newbille, who said the council had reached consensus last month on using federal aid for the items instead of taking money elsewhere from the city's budget.

"It is disconcerting to have reached consensus ... on a balanced budget on the basis of including these items on our list of considerations," Newbille said last week. "It's pretty disappointing."

After the council postponed voting on the resolution last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said his administration is not yet ready to peg specific amounts to any line items or projects.

"I'm looking forward to hearing some of the priorities back the City Council, but my team has also been working together, working out some priorities as well," Stoney said. "I still believe it's a tad bit premature for us to slate these dollars for different uses, but it's never too early to plan."