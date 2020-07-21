Four years after the city of Petersburg teetered on the brink of bankruptcy, city officials announced its largest positive fund balance in over a decade.
The city ended the 2018-2019 fiscal year with $8.06 million in unassigned general funds, Mayor Samuel Parham announced Tuesday during a press conference at the city’s transit center.
The findings, from a delayed accounting of the city’s revenues and expenditures due to the state last fall, marked the second consecutive year Petersburg’s finances ended in the black.
“Today’s word is ‘persistence.’ The formal definition is doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success. There is no other word for what we have accomplished in such a short time,” City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said Tuesday.
Ferrell-Benavides credited collections revenues and paying the bills on time with turning the tide.
In 2015, the city began to run a deficit in its fund balance, totaling $5 million. The following year the deficit grew to $7.7 million.
City leaders shuttered historic sites, slashed positions, made across-the-board cuts to city departments, lowered Petersburg’s contribution to the school system and more to make a dent.
At the time, only 60% of collections, including residential water and sewer bills, were being paid, Ferrell-Benavides said. Now, 85% of all collections are paid.
After hiring The Robert Bobb Group in 2016 to put out the city’s financial fire, the $7.7 million deficit shrunk below $150,000.
The city had begun that fiscal year nearly $19 million in arrears and with $12 million to cut from its current operating budget.
The firm recommended restructuring the city’s workforce after discovering myriad inefficiencies and questionable practices, including city employees who collected undue overtime or used city dollars to fill up their gas tanks.
In the following fiscal year, the city’s fund balance was $2.8 million, marking the first positive balance since 2015.
By eliminating the deficit and supplementing the fund balance to its current $8.06 million, “in three short years the city has seen an overall increase of $15.7 million in its unassigned fund balance,” Ferrell-Benavides said.
“Petersburg’s financial and administrative turnaround is a remarkable achievement,” Robert Bobb of The Robert Bobb Group, a former Richmond city manager, said in a statement Monday.
Bobb added, however, “there is still much work ahead.”
Hitting its goal of having at least $6 million in its rainy day fund, the city will now shift gears. Annually, the city will budget half a million dollars in savings to the fund balance while spending $500,000 on capital construction projects.
Projects include expanding AMPAC Fine Chemicals, a California-based manufacturer’s plant located off Wagner Road where a future Petersburg Bio-Technical Park is planned to call home.
In May, Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company, received a $354 million federal contract to make active ingredients for medicines used to treat COVID-19 patients at the Petersburg plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.