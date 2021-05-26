City officials, developer targeting 2023 opening date for $560M Urban One casino in South Richmond

In a virtual news conference Tuesday, Sledge did not elaborate on what specific elements of the Urban One project won the city’s evaluation panel over the other project.

“It was no single thing. Each of the proposals that we reviewed had its strengths,” he said. “We were of the belief that the One Casino and Resort project was stronger, and that it was best opportunity for the city to move forward.”

Johnny Walker, research chair of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, studied the final two projects and felt the Cordish proposal was a stronger project, noting that it had a larger advertised value.

While Urban One is partnering with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which operates the Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums and Colonial Downs Race Track, he said Cordish seems to have a better industry track record across the country.

Walker said he’s unsure why the city selected the Urban One project, but noted that residents in the Fan and neighborhoods in North Richmond were adamantly opposed to a casino on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

“The city may have weighed heavily the fact that the community was opposed to it,” he said. “And maybe the fact that it would be a Black-owned casino was also a factor.”