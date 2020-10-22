City plans to rebuild George Wythe High School, bolster community pride; 'To me it was like a Black Juilliard.'

After heralding the opening of three new schools last month, Richmond city and school division officials held a press conference Thursday to announce their intention to rebuild George Wythe High School.

Mayor Levar Stoney did not commit to a timeline for the project. He said there's no formal financial plan either, but expects that the city will be able to borrow money soon for its construction.

"My administration will work with the School Board to fund and realize a school that not only meets needs but also becomes a source of community pride," he said. ""Our commitment is getting these students in a state-of-the-art building as quickly as possible."

School alumni are ready to see their old school restored to its former glory.

"I'm elated thinking that it can go back to what I originally came here for," said Christa Ellison, a 1997 graduate who transferred to the school because of her admiration of its performing arts programs back then. "To me it was like a Black Juilliard."

Originally built in 1960, the city renovated it only once in the early 1980s, according to the mayor. The cracks in the subway tile in the halls and the outdated science labs show their age.