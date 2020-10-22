City plans to rebuild George Wythe High School, bolster community pride; 'To me it was like a Black Juilliard.'

After heralding the opening of three new schools last month, Richmond city and school division officials held a press conference Thursday to announce their intention to rebuild George Wythe High School.
Mayor Levar Stoney did not commit to a timeline for the project. He said there's no formal financial plan either, but expects that the city will be able to borrow money soon for its construction.
"My administration will work with the School Board to fund and realize a school that not only meets needs but also becomes a source of community pride," he said. ""Our commitment is getting these students in a state-of-the-art building as quickly as possible."
School alumni are ready to see their old school restored to its former glory.
"I'm elated thinking that it can go back to what I originally came here for," said Christa Ellison, a 1997 graduate who transferred to the school because of her admiration of its performing arts programs back then. "To me it was like a Black Juilliard."
Originally built in 1960, the city renovated it only once in the early 1980s, according to the mayor. The cracks in the subway tile in the halls and the outdated science labs show their age.
Several alumni at Thursday's event said the school looks almost identical to when they attended it decades ago. It's also nearing its capacity with approximately 1,300 students in an area of the city that school officials are expecting to grow significantly over the next decade.
Robin Mines, a 1976 graduate and president of the Swansboro West Civic Association, said there appears to be less spirit and fewer activities for students at the school compared to when she was a student.
"A lot of the kids hang their heads when you ask them what school they go to. They're kind of ashamed to say they go to George Wythe," she said. "I think it will bring pride, respect and dignity back to the community. When that perspective changes it will bring hope and aspiration."
Wythe is currently at the top of the school division's capital projects list. School division officials included it in long-term plans several years ago, but opted to build several elementary and middle schools first when funding became available.
The money for the other three schools came after the City Council in 2018 endorsed the mayor's proposal to increase the city's meals tax by 1.5 percentage points to 7.5%.
At the time, Stoney, Superintendent Jason Kamras and a collection of teacher and education activists held a press conference at Wythe to promote the tax proposal. The council later approved it in a 7-2 vote, with council members Kimberly Gray and Kristen Larson dissenting.
The tax increase enabled the city to loan $150 million to build three of the five schools: Cardinal Elementary School (formerly E.S.H. Greene), Henry L. Marsh Elementary (formerly George Mason) and River City Middle at the former location of Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School.
The three schools were expected to open for the start of this school year, but Richmond schools remain closed with students attending classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $4 million leftover from the construction of the new schools is expected to pay for design work for the new Wythe building. Officials said Thursday they plan to hold a series of community meetings soon.
Linda Owen, chairwoman of the School Board, said the new Wythe High School will have many of the same amenities, labs and other features that were built in the other new schools.
"It will be a little while before it happens. It takes awhile to plan it and then it takes a long time to build it," she said. "But as you saw ... If there's a will there's a way."
Jimmy Hart, a 1991 graduate who is now an instructional assistant and coach for the school's football and track teams, said he's eager to see construction begin.
"They've made this announcement before," he said. "I'm excited for this, but I'll be even more excited when they hand the keys over for a new building."
