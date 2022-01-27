Commonwealth Institute: 80% of Richmond city employees aren't making enough to support a family here

As Richmond city officials consider legislation that would allow city workers to unionize, a local research group has found that collective bargaining could improve their working conditions and boost pay by up to 8%.
In a new report released Thursday by The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, the Richmond-based organization says that 4 out of 5 city employees who work full-time and year-round do not make enough to support a family.
The report goes on to say that there are also racial disparities in city worker pay, with only 14% of Black employees making enough to provide for a household in the city with two kids. About 60% of city workers are Black, according to the report.
“Having the right to collectively bargain provides a voice on the job and reduces the pay penalty facing public-sector workers,” said Laura Goren, the institute's research director and one of the report's authors. “And since discrimination in the private sector has led many Black people to choose public service jobs, restoring collective bargaining rights for city workers would particularly help Black Richmonders."
The report also says that the pension and health care benefits for local public employees in Virginia is less generous than in other parts of the country, and that local government employees in Virginia are paid 30% less than private sector workers with similar levels of education, age and hours worked, according to a 2021 study by the Economic Policy Institute.
The Richmond City Council is weighing two union ordinances after the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 passed a law overturning a ban on collective bargaining for local government workers.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's version of the bill limits the ability to only Department of Public Utilities and Department of Public Works. Another version of it, sponsored by 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, would apply to a wider swath of city employees, including professional staff, police and firefighters.
The Richmond School Board last month voted in favor of allowing collective bargaining for city teachers.
