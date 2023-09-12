Looking for a way to raise a glass and support your community at the same time?
GoochlandCares’ Annual Brews for Birds event will be held on Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m. at Kindred Spirit Brewing, 12830 West Creek Parkway in Manakin Sabot.
All are invited to enjoy a selection of brews while gathering with friends who share a commitment to aiding the Goochland community.
Proceeds generated by the Brews for Birds event support the GoochlandCares Food Pantry, which receives visits from over 275 families on a weekly basis. With community help, the food pantry can provide healthy food choices, especially during the holidays.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at www.GoochlandCares.org/events/
A ticket includes one craft beer, an entry to raffle prizes and live music by M.R. Brooking Music. The Kindred Spirit food truck will be on site with food available for purchase.