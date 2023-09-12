Looking for a way to raise a glass and support your community at the same time?

GoochlandCares’ Annual Brews for Birds event will be held on Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 7: 30 p.m. at Kindred Spirit Brewing, 12830 West Creek Parkway in Manakin Sabot.

All are invited to enjoy a selection of brews while gathering with friends who share a commitment to aiding the Goochland community.

Proceeds generated by the Brews for Birds event support the GoochlandCares Food Pantry, which receives visits from over 275 families on a weekly basis. With community help, the food pantry can provide healthy food choices, especially during the holidays.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at www.GoochlandCares.org/events/