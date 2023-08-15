The Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting applications for the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share (VACS) Program. The VACS program provides financial assistance to farmers implementing soil and water conservation practices. Common practices include fall cover crops, continuous no-till cropping systems, nutrient management, conversion of cropland to permanent grass, conversion of open land to trees, and livestock exclusion from streams and ponds. In all, there are over 70 conservation practices that can qualify for financial assistance. Cover crop applications are due by Aug. 31. For more information, contact Monacan SWCD at (804) 556-4936 or visit www.MonacanSWCD.org or the organization’s Facebook page.