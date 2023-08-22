When it comes to comes to documenting the property tax exemption status for Goochland County nonprofits, County leaders are taking a decidedly cautious approach.

During the Aug. 1 Goochland Board of Supervisors meeting, board members voted in favor of deferring a proposed amendment to the County code that would require certain organizations such as churches and charitable groups to file an application with the county in order to avoid being taxed on real and personal property in use by that organization.

The form would need to be completed within 60 days of the end of the current calendar year.

The goal of the proposed ordinance, explained county attorney Tara McGee, “is simply to gather the appropriate information to allow the county to demonstrate to itself and to any tax payers the entitlement to thee exemptions.”

McGee, who helped craft the ordinance alongside Goochland County Assessor Mary Ann Davis and Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue Bridgette Carrington, said the county is currently providing property tax exemptions for about $248 million worth of real estate owned by local nonprofits and around $912,000 worth of vehicles.

She said the ordinance is similar to those seen in other counties around the Commonwealth and would create the same reporting guidelines for nonprofits that are currently in place for other tax relief programs, including land use and relief for elderly and disabled residents.

McGee said the process of drafting the ordinance had included feedback from local tax exempt groups, some members of which had suggested that the application form in its original eight-page version was both too long and required applicants to provide unnecessary detail as to what property was to be considered tax exempt.

McGee said her team had revised the document accordingly, reducing the page count to just one and asking that applicants update the form every three years only if any changes to the information had occurred.

“While we want to have the information,” McGee explained, “we don’t want to have an onerous burden on our nonprofits, who are here to do good for Goochland County residents.”

Despite the application changes, however, some lingering concerns remained about just what kind of information would be required from the entities applying for tax exempt status.

Maidens resident Sara Rowe, a trustee of Dover Baptist Church, urged board members to consider the possible ramifications of leaving it to local officials to determine of an organization qualified to be a church.

“Asking a church to provide documents, a complete list of property or even participate in the process seems like a slippery slope to me,” Rowe cautioned.

Addressing Rowe’s concern, McGee said that she had amended the application process so that churches would not be required to provide a copy of their bylaws, and instead could provide a copy of other publically filed documents or complete an additional form provided by the county.

Several supervisors as well, however, also raised questions as to how the process would work when it came to determining what constituted a church or religious organization and whether an appeals process could be included.

And while the board ultimately decided to defer a vote on the measure until the Sept. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting—in order to get further clarification and possibly further revise the proposed application—District 4 representative Charlie Vaughters said he was glad that the matter had ultimately come before the board.