If the Benedictine Cadets aimed to make a statement to start their 2023-24 season, then they’ve succeeded with flying colors.

In two games, the Cadets have looked scary on both sides of the ball, first showing up the reigning VHSL Region 6A champion Western Branch Bruins in a resounding 31-13 win, then rolling out to a 35-0 halftime lead and winning 42-13 in their home opener against the Woodberry Forest Tigers on Sept. 8.

The two-game sample of what the offense has to offer has put teams around Richmond on notice, particularly the play of new starting quarterback Cody Shelton, a transfer from Life Christian. Shelton’s displayed dual-threat capabilities in his two games as a Cadet, constantly showcasing an improvisational flair when evading pass rushers and using his arm and legs to sustain drives.

He’s already tossed five touchdowns and run for two more so far this season, with four of those touchdown passes coming against Woodberry Forest despite him throwing just 15 passes all game. On the ground, he was a thorn in the sides of the Tigers, scrambling off-schedule and on designed QB keepers for 109 yards on 10 carries.

His rapport with Wake Forest commit Luca Puccinelli has been a notable point of emphasis on offense, with the two linking up for two touchdowns.

They connected twice on the opening drive, one for a first down pass on a clever bootleg action and the other for six points when Shelton rolled out of play-action and softly lofted a pass into the hands of Puccinelli for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

That opening drive came right off the heels of an excellent strip-sack forced by Tim Semisch that halted one of Woodberry’s more promising drives of the first half. The Tigers converted on two fourth down conversions to get inside the red zone on their opening drive, but Semisch squeezed past the occupied tackle and guard to rock quarterback Mark Wamhoff and give his team the possession.

It was one of two turnovers caused by a disciplined and experienced Cadets defense, the second coming from cornerback Khalil Moore, who nearly made a house call the play before his interception, but dropped the potential pick-six. He redeemed himself a play later when Wamhoff threw directly into his chest, returning the interception into enemy territory.

The Cadets scored two plays later when running back Leo Boehling blasted through the line for a goal line score and a 14-0 lead.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, the Cadets made it 21-0, with Shelton throwing a 50/50 ball to scrappy wide receiver Riley Roarty for a 13-yard score on the team’s third trip in the red zone.

Benedictine kept its foot on the pedal to start the second quarter when Semisch blocked a punt that was recovered by the Cadets at the 4-yard-line, leading to a quick touchdown run from junior running back Ryker Cook.

After Shelton found junior receiver Roddrey McWilliams for a 9-yard score, the lead ballooned to 35-0 heading into halftime. The Tigers made things interesting with a pair of scoring possessions in the third quarter to make it 35-13 heading into the fourth quarter, and a fumble forced on a Cook run gave them another shot at drawing closer to the Cadets lead, but lockdown defense ended that drive in a turnover-on-downs and allowed the Cadets to ride with a backup-heavy offensive unit to close out their home debut.

The Cadets have two road contests ahead of them, the first against Flint Hill on Saturday, Sept. 16 and the second against North Cross in Roanoke on Friday, Sept. 22. Their next home game will be against St. Christopher’s on Sept. 29 for their first VISAA matchup of the season.